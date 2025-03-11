Gotta collect ’em all’: Ultimate Pokemon experience coming to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gotta collect ’em all’: Ultimate Pokemon experience coming to Aberdeen

The Pokemania event has been described as the "go-to destination for enthusiasts".

By Chris Cromar
Pikachu.
Pokemon is popular across the world. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

The UK’s fastest-growing Pokemon event for collectors and fans is coming to Aberdeen for the first time this summer.

Pokemania will take place at P&J Live on Sunday August 24, transforming the venue into a “Pokemon heaven”.

Lovers of the Japanese franchise in the north-east will have the chance to explore a large marketplace filled with top vendors and rare cards.

They’ll also have the chance to connect with fellow fans.

Pokemon trading cards.
Pokemon trading cards will be for sale at the event. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

At Pokemania Aberdeen, collectors and fans can explore thousands of Pokemon cards, which will range from graded rarities worth thousands of pounds to vintage collectibles and the latest releases.

Attendees will also have the chance to buy, sell, and trade their own Pokemon cards with vendors and fellow collectors, and there will also be exclusive deals and giveaways.

The Pokemania wheel will give attendees a shot at winning all manner of cards and merchandise.

‘Aberdeen is the perfect location’

Pokemania director Nick Beevis said: “We’ve seen incredible demand for Pokemania across the UK and we knew it was time to bring the event to P&J Live in Aberdeen.

“Aberdeen is the perfect location and we’re so excited to host our first ever show at P&J Live.”

P&J Live in Aberdeen.
P&J Live will host the event for the first time. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, added: “We’re absolutely delighted to bring Pokemania to Aberdeen for the first time.

“P&J Live provides the perfect backdrop for this type of event and we look forward to welcoming Pokemon fans from all over Scotland.

“Whether you’re a seasoned collector or new to the Pokemon world, this event promises a fantastic experience with something for everyone to enjoy.”

