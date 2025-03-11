Gotta collect ’em all’: Ultimate Pokemon experience coming to Aberdeen

The UK’s fastest-growing Pokemon event for collectors and fans is coming to Aberdeen for the first time this summer.

Pokemania will take place at P&J Live on Sunday August 24, transforming the venue into a “Pokemon heaven”.

Lovers of the Japanese franchise in the north-east will have the chance to explore a large marketplace filled with top vendors and rare cards.

They’ll also have the chance to connect with fellow fans.

At Pokemania Aberdeen, collectors and fans can explore thousands of Pokemon cards, which will range from graded rarities worth thousands of pounds to vintage collectibles and the latest releases.

Attendees will also have the chance to buy, sell, and trade their own Pokemon cards with vendors and fellow collectors, and there will also be exclusive deals and giveaways.

The Pokemania wheel will give attendees a shot at winning all manner of cards and merchandise.

‘Aberdeen is the perfect location’

Pokemania director Nick Beevis said: “We’ve seen incredible demand for Pokemania across the UK and we knew it was time to bring the event to P&J Live in Aberdeen.

“Aberdeen is the perfect location and we’re so excited to host our first ever show at P&J Live.”

Exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, added: “We’re absolutely delighted to bring Pokemania to Aberdeen for the first time.

“P&J Live provides the perfect backdrop for this type of event and we look forward to welcoming Pokemon fans from all over Scotland.

“Whether you’re a seasoned collector or new to the Pokemon world, this event promises a fantastic experience with something for everyone to enjoy.”