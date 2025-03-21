Aberdeen four-year-old living with rare Floating-Harbor syndrome after mum’s ‘sixth sense’ led to diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Aberdeen four-year-old living with rare Floating-Harbor syndrome after mum’s ‘sixth sense’ led to diagnosis

Tamaya is believed to be the only case in Aberdeen.

Family standing in front of a tree
Four-year-old Tamaya with her family. Image: Supplied.
By Ellie Milne

An Aberdeen mum hopes to build a community of families impacted by rare chromosome and gene disorders following her daughter’s diagnosis.

As far as the family is aware, four-year-old Tamaya Cruickshank is the only case of Floating-Harbor syndrome in Aberdeen – and one of only a few across the country.

Only about 50 cases of the rare genetic disorder have been recorded in literature with many medical professionals unaware of it.

For Tamaya’s family, receiving a diagnosis was a long and challenging process.

“I always knew something was not quite right, it was a mother’s sixth sense,” her mum Sisi Leon said. “She was too little, too small.

“I mentioned this to the health visitor when she was 10-months-old and they told me not to worry. I spoke to others too but nobody listened.

“It wasn’t taken seriously until she was 18-months old.”

Diagnosis after more than two years

The youngster was eventually referred to a pediatrician by her GP and had to go through a series of tests over the next two years.

“We had more than one negative experience during this time,” Sisi said.

Tamaya wearing an "I am unique!" T-shirt
Tamaya is four-years-old but looks about two. Image: Supplied.

The mum-of-two said some specialists were quick to jump to other diagnoses and the family felt “abandoned” by their primary carers.

Tamaya’s blood samples were also “lost” at one stage which meant she had to go through more painful tests.

“That was very difficult to see,” Sisi added. “She had to have lots of blood tests and every time she suffered a lot.”

Unaware of other Floating-Harbor cases in Aberdeen

In October last year, Tamaya received her diagnosis for Floating-Harbor syndrome at age three-and-a-half.

The rare disorder involves a short stature and characteristic facial features, as well as delayed bone age and speech development.

“It came out of the blue,” Sisi said. “Neither me or my husband carry a gene which would cause this.

“My daughter is doing ok, she’s not speaking and is very small. She’s almost four but she looks two-years-old.

“There are hundreds of genetic syndromes and families need more support. It can be very isolating.

“I do not have family here and as far as we know, she is the only case in Aberdeen. She is very unique”.

Baby Tamaya with her dad and brother next to a Paddington Bear statue
Baby Tamaya with her dad and brother. Image: Supplied.

Building a community

Sisi wants to raise awareness of Floating-Harbor syndrome and find others who have been diagnosed to build a community.

She is hopeful sharing Tamaya’s story could lead to more training for NHS staff and further support for families with children living with rare chromosomal disorders.

After receiving the diagnosis, Sisi decided to start looking for other families impacted and fundraising, including for the charity Unique.

In June, Sisi will be joined by her husband, Neil, her seven-year-old son and Tamaya to take part in Aberdeen Kiltwalk .

As there is no dedicated charity for Floating-Harbor syndrome support, Sisi has decided to raise money for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (Chas).

“I’d like to see a charity for Floating-Harbor in the future,” she said. “We know there a lot of challenges to face, but we’re learning a lot.

“And, Tamaya is doing really well – she’s a happy and sociable little girl.”

Any other families with children who have a chromosome or gene disorder can reach out to Sisi through her Instagram account – @aberdereamforeverybody.

Conversation