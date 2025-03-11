Aberdeen petrol station known for competitive prices introduces 24/7 fuel service

Drivers can top up their tanks 24 hours a day at a popular Aberdeen petrol station thanks to a new ‘pay at pump pod’.

Five Mile Garage, on the A944 eastbound near Kingswells, introduced the service that allows customers to pay when the forecourt is closed last week.

Owner George Gauld says he has been “pleasantly surprised” by the demand, with the 24/7 service “beating all expectations”.

His garage, which sells Esso fuel, is known for its competitive pricing.

Mr Gauld has worked at the garage for 42 years and took it over from his dad.

He told The Press and Journal: “What we’ve always said is when our wholesale price comes down, we take our pump prices down.

“As long as we make our margin, we pass on any savings to our customers – and a lot of our customers appreciate that.

“And even when it can be a penny or two dearer than other fuel stations in the area, they still come back to us because they remember it.

“We’re usually the first to take it down.

“It dropped three pence a litre on Monday.

“So we immediately dropped our retail price three pence a litre.”

Five Mile Garage’s 24/7 fuel service proves to be popular

Mr Gauls added that he is “excited to bring this extra service to the community.”

He explained: “The people that live across the road have always said once we’ve closed the petrol station it’s amazing how many people go in and find the station closed.

“So we just thought we would be able to provide a further service that people would be able to get fuel after hours as well.”