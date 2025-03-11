Aberdeen petrol station known for competitive prices introduces 24/7 fuel service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen petrol station known for competitive prices introduces 24/7 fuel service

The owner of Five Mile Garage says he has been 'pleasantly surprised' by its success.

By Chris Cromar
George Gauld.
George Gaulld has been at Five Mile Garage for 42 years.

Drivers can top up their tanks 24 hours a day at a popular Aberdeen petrol station thanks to a new ‘pay at pump pod’.

Five Mile Garage, on the A944 eastbound near Kingswells, introduced the service that allows customers to pay when the forecourt is closed last week.

Owner George Gauld says he has been “pleasantly surprised” by the demand, with the 24/7 service “beating all expectations”.

Five Mile Garage pump.
Five Mile Garage fans will be able to fill up at the fuel station whenever they want.
Five Mile Garage.
Five Mile Garage is on the A944 road.

His garage, which sells Esso fuel, is known for its competitive pricing.

Mr Gauld has worked at the garage for 42 years and took it over from his dad.

He told The Press and Journal: “What we’ve always said is when our wholesale price comes down, we take our pump prices down.

“As long as we make our margin, we pass on any savings to our customers – and a lot of our customers appreciate that.

“And even when it can be a penny or two dearer than other fuel stations in the area, they still come back to us because they remember it.

“We’re usually the first to take it down.

“It dropped three pence a litre on Monday.

“So we immediately dropped our retail price three pence a litre.”

Five Mile Garage’s 24/7 fuel service proves to be popular

Mr Gauls added that he is “excited to bring this extra service to the community.”

He explained: “The people that live across the road have always said once we’ve closed the petrol station it’s amazing how many people go in and find the station closed.

“So we just thought we would be able to provide a further service that people would be able to get fuel after hours as well.”

Conversation