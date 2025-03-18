Six family-friendly cycle routes in Inverness ideal for kids of all ages

Inverness has made great strides, if that’s the right word, towards becoming a cycle-friendly city in recent years.

That said, many of the recommended cycle tracks in the city do include on-road sections.

So here we’re recommending only those which are completely off-road and ideal for families with children in a range of ages.

We start with…

1. Ness Islands

Close to the centre of town are the Ness Islands right in the middle of the River Ness.

They can be busy with lots of other bikers and walkers, so it’s definitely not desirable to hurtle around.

There’s lots to see on the islands so it’s best to take your time and be prepared to stop to throw sticks in the river, hunt down the fallen tree Nessie sculpture or have a picnic on carved benches.

You’re also close to Whin Park, a fantastic play area for kids on the north side of the river.

It’s closed at the time of writing for a revamp, with an opening date of Easter 2025.

2. Inverness Pump Track

If you’re looking for thrills, and hopefully not too many spills, head for Inverness Pump Track, close to Ness Islands and Whin Park.

It has a pump track, beginner pump track and a small skills area.

Here you can all practise your skills, whatever stage you’re at.

Combine it with a trip to Ness Islands, or a cycle along the riverside path to the Inverness Botanics and Inverness Leisure Centre, and you have the ingredients for a whole day out with the family.

There are refreshments at all the stops.

3. Caledonian Canal

A great off-road cycle route for the family. Join the canal by parking at Muirtown Basin or at Torvean, near the Tomnahurich swing bridge.

The path is flat and car-free, you just need to look out for other wheelers and walkers, and it can be quite busy.

Stop and enjoy the sights with a picnic or head on to Dochgarroch lock on either side of the canal.

It’s just under five miles from Muirtown basin, and just over four miles from Tomnahurich bridge.

At Dochgarroch you’ll find lots of visitors milling about enjoying the An Talla visitor centre or heading off on a Jacobite cruise to Loch Ness.

Refuel at the cafe and head back along the other side for a change.

In summer, watching the locks in action is an added bonus.

And 3 short options – Bellfield Park, Merkinch Local Nature Reserve and Inverness Campus

You could also take the kids for a shorter cycle rides to Bellfield Park, Merkinch Local Nature Reserve and Inverness Campus.

Bellfield Park isn’t large, but packs quite a punch. It has tennis courts, a paddling pool, play area, bandstand and loos, so what’s not to love.

At Merkinch Nature Reserve in South Kessock you can see tidal pools, marshes, reedbeds and scrublands, all in one small area traversed by traffic-free paths.

Parking is at the turning circle at the end of Kessock Road, where the old ferry used to cross the firth.

There are deer, birds and seals to look out for, and also plenty of picnic spots for a break in the great outdoors.

Inverness UHI Campus has a public car park, and a small network of wide, safe paths to cycle around, although there will be some slow traffic about accessing the car parks for Inverness College and the various other businesses on the campus.

It’s just over half a mile all the way round, and boasts a beautifully landscaped loch, complete with lots of birds.

By special request, please don’t feed the ducks bread.

For lots of cycling support, training and confidence

Also of note for families into cycling is Velo City Inverness, a newly launched community-interest company.

With funding from Cycling Scotland, they are offering free 1:1 and family cycling sessions for people wanting to learn to ride or to become comfortable cycling on quiet roads, or confident riding in traffic.

They’ll tailor the sessions to your needs and circumstances, and also have a huge range of bikes to try – from e-bikes to recumbent cycles.

They’re also running friendly sociable rides aimed at improving confidence and social connections while exploring local paths and quiet roads.