Shopmobility Moray staff thank service-users for past 30 years as they close doors

Shopmobility Moray staff have closed their doors for the final time after 30 years of serving the community.

The charity, which started in 1995 after the pedestrianisation of Elgin town centre, received money from Moray Council for years.

But as belts were tightened everywhere, the council withdrew its funding support in 2022.

In October, the Press and Journal reported that the charity was suffering from these funding cuts and it was unlikely Shopmobility Moray would continue into 2025.

The team needed to find £20,000 in order to have a chance of staying open and securing further funding.

Sadly this was unsuccessful and now they have been forced to close their doors.

The shop closed officially on Friday March 7.

They do, however, remain open this week for customers to return equipment.

Joyce Quincey, coordinator of Shopmobility Moray, has worked there since 2002.

Speaking to the Press and Journal after the closure, she said: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone that has used our service for the last 30 years.

“Especially in the last three years when we lost funding from the council.”

Starting in 1995, the Shopmobility Moray group were based on the top floor of the St Giles carpark, within a portacabin.

They eventually moved to a unit on the High Street, near to the North Port carpark.

Back in October, Joyce spoke about the negative impact the closure of Shopmobility Moray would have on service-users.

At the time, she said: “If we don’t get funding of some sort, we won’t be here.

“People won’t be able to get the wheelchairs and mobility scooters from Shopmobility Moray.

“Many rely on our service to go out shopping.

“I can imagine this’ll have a negative impact on their mental health too.”

Shopmobility Highland is also facing struggles with funding after missing out on £35,000 from NHS Highland last year.