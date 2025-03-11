Shopmobility Moray staff thank service-users for past 30 years as they close doors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shopmobility Moray staff thank service-users for past 30 years as they close doors

The charity has struggled to find the funding needed to keep the service running since the council cut-off support.

By Ena Saracevic
Shopmobility Moray have closed despite the team's best efforts to keep it going for users. Image: DC Thomson.
Shopmobility Moray staff have closed their doors for the final time after 30 years of serving the community.

The charity, which started in 1995 after the pedestrianisation of Elgin town centre, received money from Moray Council for years.

But as belts were tightened everywhere, the council withdrew its funding support in 2022.

In October, the Press and Journal reported that the charity was suffering from these funding cuts and it was unlikely Shopmobility Moray would continue into 2025.

The team needed to find £20,000 in order to have a chance of staying open and securing further funding.

Sadly this was unsuccessful and now they have been forced to close their doors.

The shop closed on Friday. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

The shop closed officially on Friday March 7.

They do, however, remain open this week for customers to return equipment.

Joyce Quincey, coordinator of Shopmobility Moray, has worked there since 2002.

Speaking to the Press and Journal after the closure, she said: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone that has used our service for the last 30 years.

“Especially in the last three years when we lost funding from the council.”

Starting in 1995, the Shopmobility Moray group were based on the top floor of the St Giles carpark, within a portacabin.

They eventually moved to a unit on the High Street, near to the North Port carpark.

Shopmobility Moray when it started in 1995. Image: Shopmobility Moray.

Back in October, Joyce spoke about the negative impact the closure of Shopmobility Moray would have on service-users.

At the time, she said: “If we don’t get funding of some sort, we won’t be here.

“People won’t be able to get the wheelchairs and mobility scooters from Shopmobility Moray.

“Many rely on our service to go out shopping.

“I can imagine this’ll have a negative impact on their mental health too.”

Shopmobility Highland is also facing struggles with funding after missing out on £35,000 from NHS Highland last year.

Conversation