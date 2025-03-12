Primary school Glee challenge: Four days of competition get underway at Aberdeen Music Hall

Hundreds of primary school children are to hit the high notes tonight for the opening of Aberdeen’s highly anticipated Glee Challenge.

Schools from across the Granite City will burst onto the stage in front of a large Aberdeen Music Hall crowd across four nights.

Talented Aberdeen youngsters are to sing and dance to a selection of Scottish pop and rock songs with a Glee twist for a chance to take part in the regional finals.

Organised by The Frisson Foundation, which promotes singing across Scottish schools, they promise a “night of fun and entertainment” for all spectators.

Kicking off at 6.15pm tonight, there are further shows to come including one tomorrow, Thursday and on Tuesday March 25.

The theme for this year’s challenge is ‘Scottish contemporary pop and rock’ and all songs must fit within the theme.

The set song for the challenge is ‘Clearest Blue’ by Chvrches and must be performed by all groups. Chvrches Lead singer, Lauren Mayberry, also surprised Aberdeenshire pupils by sending a message of encouragement before proceedings get underway.

All groups will then perform two further songs of their choosing within the chosen theme, then judges will give their feedback in a Britain’s Got Talent format.

The winner, announced on the night, will earn their ticket to the regional final.

Aberdeen Glee challenge underway

When the Frisson Foundation started the Glee Challenge ten years ago, there were only four Aberdeenshire schools who took part.

However, the competition is now so popular that there are over 40 north-east schools involved.

The event is now a staple in the school events calendar.

Tickets are still available for each night and can be purchased from the Aberdeen performing Arts website.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the best moments of the evening.

Kittybrewster Primary School

Hanover Primary School

St Peter’s RC Primary School

Loirston Primary School

Broomhill Primary School

Gilcomstoun Primary School

Westhill Primary School

Holy Family RC Primary School

The judges, audience and host