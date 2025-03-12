Primary school Glee challenge: Four days of competition get underway at Aberdeen Music Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Primary school Glee challenge: Four days of competition get underway at Aberdeen Music Hall

Granite City schools will light up the Aberdeen Music Hall over four nights.

Broomhill Primary School performing on stage. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Broomhill Primary School performing on stage. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming & Emma Grady

Hundreds of primary school children are to hit the high notes tonight for the opening of Aberdeen’s highly anticipated Glee Challenge.

Schools from across the Granite City will burst onto the stage in front of a large Aberdeen Music Hall crowd across four nights.

Talented Aberdeen youngsters are to sing and dance to a selection of Scottish pop and rock songs with a Glee twist for a chance to take part in the regional finals.

Organised by The Frisson Foundation, which promotes singing across Scottish schools, they promise a “night of fun and entertainment” for all spectators.

Kicking off at 6.15pm tonight, there are further shows to come including one tomorrow, Thursday and on Tuesday March 25.

The theme for this year’s challenge is ‘Scottish contemporary pop and rock’ and all songs must fit within the theme.

The set song for the challenge is ‘Clearest Blue’ by Chvrches and must be performed by all groups. Chvrches Lead singer, Lauren Mayberry, also surprised Aberdeenshire pupils by sending a message of encouragement before proceedings get underway.

All groups will then perform two further songs of their choosing within the chosen theme, then judges will give their feedback in a Britain’s Got Talent format.

The winner, announced on the night, will earn their ticket to the regional final.

Aberdeen Glee challenge underway

When the Frisson Foundation started the Glee Challenge ten years ago, there were only four Aberdeenshire schools who took part.

However, the competition is now so popular that there are over 40 north-east schools involved.

The event is now a staple in the school events calendar.

Tickets are still available for each night and can be purchased from the Aberdeen performing Arts website.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the best moments of the evening.

 

Kittybrewster Primary School

Hanover Primary School

St Peter’s RC Primary School

Loirston Primary School

Broomhill Primary School

Gilcomstoun Primary School

Westhill Primary School

Holy Family RC Primary School

The judges, audience and host

Conversation