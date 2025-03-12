Police called to pro-life gathering in Aberdeen abortion buffer zone

Police were called to a pro-life gathering held within an abortion buffer zone in Aberdeen on Saturday.

Officers attended the Castlegate area after receiving reports of an assault during an event organised by the Scottish Family Party.

They reviewed CCTV and took statements from attendees and counter-protesters after a disagreement between the two groups, which was filmed and posted online.

The event, where speakers shared ‘pro-life sentiments’, took place at Mercat Cross -within the buffer zone for Aberdeen Community Health and Care Village on Frederick Street.

It featured a light display designed to represent the number of abortions provided in Scotland over the past year.

A placard next to the lights stated: “18,207 lives lost to abortion in one year.”

A video shared online by the Scottish Family Party features clips of the speakers and those who opposed their views.

A woman is filmed removing the sign before being approached by a man. She is then seen on the ground.

The party claimed she “fell” as they tried to take the placard from her.

Gathering held within buffer zone

The Scottish Family Party has been criticised for holding the pro-life event in an abortion buffer zone.

Although the clinic was not open when the gathering was held, according to the Scottish Government it was within a 200-metre radius of Aberdeen Community Health and Care Village, which includes Aberdeen Sexual and Reproductive Health Clinic.

Buffer zones, formally known as Safe Access Zones, came into force in September 2024 and are designed to protect women and staff accessing and providing abortion services.

Within the buffer zones, it is a criminal offence to behave in ways that could influence the decisions of women and staff to access services.

Examples of this behaviour established by the Scottish Government include religious preaching and silent vigils.

‘Likely’ Scottish Family Party ‘knew fine well’ protest was within abortion buffer zone

Joe Higgins, policy and campaigns officer for the Humanist Society Scotland, told The Scotsman: “It is likely that the Scottish Family Party knew fine well that their anti-abortion protest was taking place within 200m of the Aberdeen Health Village.

“Legislation is crystal clear that buffer zones operate 24 hours a day.

“To be clear, the Scottish Family Party are perfectly entitled to continue protesting against abortion.

“In future, however, we suggest they follow the example of activists in Glasgow, who have been able to stay more than 200m away from abortion services while making their position clear.

“Patients and NHS staff deserve to access and provide healthcare free from intimidation or harassment. Buffer zones are a proportionate way to achieve this.”

Group plan to return to Aberdeen

The Scottish Family Party claims to “support parents and family life” through its “unique policies”.

During Saturday’s event, leader of Grace Baptist Church, John William Noble, spoke about the “biblical case for valuing every life”.

Richard Lucas, leader of the Scottish Family Party, said: “Hatred against the pro-life movement is being whipped up by the media and politicians, and we find it manifest on the streets in increasingly aggressive actions.

“We held a similar event in Glasgow recently and eggs were thrown.

“Often angry counter-protestors calm down and enter into fruitful and honest conversation eventually.

“We have had meetings and events in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire on many occasions but this was the first outdoor event we have staged.

“We may run a similar event in the future.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 7.20pm on Saturday, March 8, we were called to a report of a group of protesters within the Safe Access Zone in the Castle Street area of Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and engaged with those present.

“No complaints were made.

“Every incident is unique and officers will respond proportionately to reports of anyone breaching Safe Access Zone legislation by engaging with them, explaining the law and encouraging compliance before moving to enforcement if necessary.”