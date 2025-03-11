Kemnay Primary School pupils meet Royals during ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ London trip

Pupils from Kemnay Primary School met members of the Royal Family during a trip to London for Commonwealth Day.

Eight students were invited to attend a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ ceremony at Westminster Abbey on March 10 after being selected in a UK Government ballot.

Escorted by Headmaster David Williams and Pupil Council Chair Diane McIntosh-Graham, the pupils enjoyed a whistlestop tour of London.

They then attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey and were seated in the same room as His Majesty King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Deputy PM Angela Rayner were also in attendance.

Amelia Reynolds was also selected as a posy bearer and presented Princess Anne with flowers as part of the proceedings, which included performances from the Masai Cultural Arts team.

Afterwards, The Princess Royal had a “short and polite conversation” with the Kemnay girl, while Princess Kate also stopped for a quick chat.

The “whirlwind trip” also included some sightseeing and photo opportunities at Piccadilly Circus, Downing Street and Leicester Square.

‘I will remember this for the rest of my life’

Pupils afterwards were asked to sum up their thoughts on the trip, where a clear consensus was reached.

Marriane Hill said: “I really enjoyed seeing all of the landmarks when we went down to London.

“My favourite was Trafalgar Square, and the fountain which made it look like the water would last forever.

“I would recommend this trip to anyone, and I will remember this for the rest of my life!”

Oliver Campbell wrote: “Commonwealth Day was a great experience and I loved seeing what each country showing the rest of the world what they could do.

“A truly fantastic day.”

Emily McIntosh-Graham added: “When we got up to the gates of Westminster Abbey I felt a bit nervous because I wasn’t quite sure what was going to happen!

“But when the Royal Family came I was really happy that I was invited.”

Ben Anderson also said: “I liked all of the cultural dances and songs at Westminster Abbey, and to see all of the people who came from far away.

“The Masai pipe band was my favourite, I would love to visit again.”

‘A great learning opportunity’ says Kemnay headmaster

Headmaster David Williams said the trip was a good learning experience for the pupils.

He told The Press and Journal: “It was really a wonderful learning experience for the children and a brilliant opportunity to see the monarchy in action.

“It’s also a really good opportunity for them to form their own opinion at an early age, to see how the monarchy functions.

“It’s also a good way to learn more about the Commonwealth – you couldn’t ask for a better experience.

“It’s also good for the rest of the children watching back at home on the TV, speaking with those that were there and sparking debate.

“It was a great experience to learn about democracy in this country up close.”