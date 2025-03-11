Kemnay Primary School pupils meet Royals during ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ London trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kemnay Primary School pupils meet Royals during ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ London trip

Eight Kemnay children were invited to take part in Commonwealth Day.

By Graham Fleming
The trip was described as "once-in-a-lifetime". Image: Kemnay Primary School
The trip was described as "once-in-a-lifetime". Image: Kemnay Primary School

Pupils from Kemnay Primary School met members of the Royal Family during a trip to London for Commonwealth Day.

Eight students were invited to attend a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ ceremony at Westminster Abbey on March 10 after being selected in a UK Government ballot.

Escorted by Headmaster David Williams and Pupil Council Chair Diane McIntosh-Graham, the pupils enjoyed a whistlestop tour of London.

Eight pupils were given the opportunity to head down to London. Image: Kemnay Primary School

They then attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey and were seated in the same room as His Majesty King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Deputy PM Angela Rayner were also in attendance.

Amelia Reynolds was also selected as a posy bearer and presented Princess Anne with flowers as part of the proceedings, which included performances from the Masai Cultural Arts team.

The royals were in attendance at the celebration. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Afterwards, The Princess Royal had a “short and polite conversation” with the Kemnay girl, while Princess Kate also stopped for a quick chat.

The “whirlwind trip” also included some sightseeing and photo opportunities at Piccadilly Circus, Downing Street and Leicester Square.

‘I will remember this for the rest of my life’

Pupils afterwards were asked to sum up their thoughts on the trip, where a clear consensus was reached.

Marriane Hill said: “I really enjoyed seeing all of the landmarks when we went down to London.

“My favourite was Trafalgar Square, and the fountain which made it look like the water would last forever.

“I would recommend this trip to anyone, and I will remember this for the rest of my life!”

The Princess of Wales stopped to chat with some of the posy bearers on the day. Image: Ray Tang/Shutterstock

Oliver Campbell wrote: “Commonwealth Day was a great experience and I loved seeing what each country showing the rest of the world what they could do.

“A truly fantastic day.”

Emily McIntosh-Graham added: “When we got up to the gates of Westminster Abbey I felt a bit nervous because I wasn’t quite sure what was going to happen!

“But when the Royal Family came I was really happy that I was invited.”

Headmaster David Williams, right, said the trip was a “fantastic opportunity” to learn about the Monarchy. Image: Kemnay Primary School

Ben Anderson also said: “I liked all of the cultural dances and songs at Westminster Abbey, and to see all of the people who came from far away.

“The Masai pipe band was my favourite, I would love to visit again.”

‘A great learning opportunity’ says Kemnay headmaster

Headmaster David Williams said the trip was a good learning experience for the pupils.

He told The Press and Journal: “It was really a wonderful learning experience for the children and a brilliant opportunity to see the monarchy in action.

“It’s also a really good opportunity for them to form their own opinion at an early age, to see how the monarchy functions.

Pupils also had fun taking in various landmarks. Image: Kemnay Primary School

“It’s also a good way to learn more about the Commonwealth – you couldn’t ask for a better experience.

“It’s also good for the rest of the children watching back at home on the TV, speaking with those that were there and sparking debate.

“It was a great experience to learn about democracy in this country up close.”

