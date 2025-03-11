Hundreds of Torry homes containing Raac to be demolished

Hundreds of Torry homes found to contain Raac will be demolished.

Proposals for initial demolition and landscaping were agreed on by the Aberdeen City Council Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee today.

The project will be completed in four phases, with vacant terraces or individual groups of properties already fully owned by the council being targeted first for demolition.

The council will then attempt to purchase private properties affected by Raac under voluntary agreement to allow further phases to continue.

Work to rebuild the area under a new masterplan will then be carried out, with designs to be considered at a future date.

Torry Racc-affected homes could be demolished by 2028

Plans to knock down the Raac-affected properties were initially approved by councillors in August after a structural survey discovered that the crumbly concrete could put residents at risk.

According to council documents, 372 buildings in the Balnagask community will be razed by as soon as 2028.

504 addresses will be affected, including 366 council properties and 138 under private ownership.

New social housing is then set to replace Torry’s much-loved hen houses, with the whole project expected to cost more than £130 million.

Demolition of Torry Raac homes a ‘hard decision’

Councillor Miranda Radley, committee convener, said: “Aberdeen City Council has agreed an indicative plan for the demolition of the unsafe RAAC-affected properties it owns, and the council will continue to work with the community as these plans move forward.

“Tailored, one-to-one support for each and every individual or family living in a RAAC affected property will continue as we progress with voluntary acquisition and the demolition plans are finalised.”

Vice-convener Councillor Dell Henrickson added: “This has been a hard decision that the Council has undertaken, and I would like to extend my thanks to the local community for continuing to engage with us throughout this process.”