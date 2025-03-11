Hundreds of Torry homes containing Raac to be demolished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Hundreds of Torry homes containing Raac to be demolished

A date has finally been set to bulldoze over 500 Torry homes affected by Raac.

By Graham Fleming
Over 500 homes are set to be demolished. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Over 500 homes are set to be demolished. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Hundreds of Torry homes found to contain Raac will be demolished.

Proposals for initial demolition and landscaping were agreed on by the Aberdeen City Council Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee today.

The project will be completed in four phases, with vacant terraces or individual groups of properties already fully owned by the council being targeted first for demolition.

Torry homes around Pentland Road, Balnagask Road and Girdleness Road
Torry homes around Pentland Road, Balnagask Road and Girdleness Road will be knocked down. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The council will then attempt to purchase private properties affected by Raac under voluntary agreement to allow further phases to continue.

Work to rebuild the area under a new masterplan will then be carried out, with designs to be considered at a future date.

Torry Racc-affected homes could be demolished by 2028

Plans to knock down the Raac-affected properties were initially approved by councillors in August after a structural survey discovered that the crumbly concrete could put residents at risk.

According to council documents, 372 buildings in the Balnagask community will be razed by as soon as 2028.

504 addresses will be affected, including 366 council properties and 138 under private ownership.

New social housing is then set to replace Torry’s much-loved hen houses, with the whole project expected to cost more than £130 million.

Demolition of Torry Raac homes a ‘hard decision’

Councillor Miranda Radley, committee convener, said: “Aberdeen City Council has agreed an indicative plan for the demolition of the unsafe RAAC-affected properties it owns, and the council will continue to work with the community as these plans move forward.

“Tailored, one-to-one support for each and every individual or family living in a RAAC affected property will continue as we progress with voluntary acquisition and the demolition plans are finalised.”

Vice-convener Councillor Dell Henrickson added: “This has been a hard decision that the Council has undertaken, and I would like to extend my thanks to the local community for continuing to engage with us throughout this process.”

Conversation