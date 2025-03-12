Holiday pod refused for Fort William and application lodged for a polycrub near Oban

Welcome to Oban and Fort William Planning Ahead – The Press and Journal’s weekly planning round-up.

Application for holiday pod in Fort William refused

An application to have a holiday pod at 22 Ardgour Road in Caol has been refused.

It was lodged by the homeowner on October 4, 2024, and the decision to deny the plan was made at the start of March.

Documents showing the handling of the application state: “The application site is an end-terraced house with garden ground to the front and rear, situated on the SW side of Ardgour Road.

“Ardgour Road lies in the north-east of Caol and fronts onto Caol Industrial Estate, with the more predominantly residential area to the rear and side of the property.

“The proposed pod would be situated within the rear garden.

“The area to the rear of the curtilage is bound by a communal parking area (which consists of undefined spaces) and open green space.

“There are a number of houses whose back gardens are also bounded by this space, on Telford Road, Mackay Crescent and Ardgour Road.

“Vehicular access to the communal parking from Ardgour Road is via Telford Road, which is a no-through road, or on foot via footpaths that run around rear garden boundaries.”

Concerns for neighbours if plan approved

The handling notice said: “Considering the close relationship of adjoining garden boundaries to the rear of the terraced row of houses on Ardgour Road, the amenity enjoyed by neighbouring occupiers would be significantly adversely affected by the introduction of a holiday letting unit, and it would result in the loss of residential character from these private amenity spaces.”

It also states that there would be no space for a parking area for the accommodation.

The handling notice continued: “The positioning of the pod, in close proximity to nearby properties and loss of garden space, would reduce the enjoyment expected of private amenity spaces due to the increased visitor activity associated with the proposed pod, with the likely occurrence of noise, disturbance and overlooking from the upstairs windows of neighbouring properties.

“In addition, vehicular access to the rear of the site is taken via a no-through road between the residential homes on Ardgour Road and Telford Road, which leads to the communal car parking area and public open green space area, which is primarily for the use of the surrounding neighbouring residences.

“The introduction of a holiday let in this location would result in an increased use of the access, which would add to the loss of amenity to neighbouring residences.”

There were no objections from neighbours to the plan, but the Lochaber Access Panel requested two special conditions to improve accessibility for people with mobility issues.

In a letter from area planning manager David Mudie, he wrote: “The proposed holiday accommodation unit would adversely impact upon neighbouring amenity, would result in an overdevelopment of the site and contribute to the loss of privacy and increased disturbance to neighbouring properties.”

Holiday pod in Fort William approved

Plans to change a domestic double garage into a short-term letting unit have been approved for a house at 6 Riverside Grove in Lochyside, Fort William.

There are three existing parking spaces at the accommodation and there has been no application to increase the number of parking spaces.

The land on which the short-term letting unit will be created belongs to the applicant.

Plans submitted to Highland Council show that the garage area will be adapted to form one double bedroom, with a shower room, kitchen and living area.

There will be a private seating area outside the short-term let.

The application was made by D. Kelly Design on behalf of the homeowner on Sunday, February 2, and was approved on March 7.

There was one comment made by the Lochaber Access Panel asking that the paths to and from the letting unit be created with a smooth, level, hard-bound surface and that entrances have a “level threshold” or ramp.

In a decision notice approving the plan, area planning manager David Mudie wrote: “The proposals accord with the provisions of the Development Plan, and there are no material considerations which would warrant refusal of the application.”

House plan for Glenlonan in Oban

An application was lodged with Argyll and Bute Council planners for the formation of two house plots at Ballygowan in Glenlonan.

The plans were lodged on February 28 by Fair Planning and Design on behalf of Lupi Moll, who lives on the land near the proposed site.

The application is for the renewal of planning permission for the erection of a dwelling house on each of two plots, as the plans were originally approved in 2018.

In papers associated with the application, it is stated: “Lupi Moll is a long-term resident at Strontoiller, which he owns together with Ballygowan Farm.

“Lupi is promoting tourism development at Ballygowan Farm and west Loch Nell through the Local Development Plan process and has the support of the economic development manager and the development plans team.

“To generate capital to fund design work, application stages, and initial outlays necessary to realise his aspirations for Ballygowan, he seeks planning permission in principle for two house plots approximately 270m and 400m north of Ballygowan Farm.

“The existing Ballygowan access will be upgraded at its junction with the Glenlonan public road to provide a perpendicular bellmouth.

“Both proposed houses would sit on very gently sloping clear ground contained by existing escarpments and, in the case of plot 2, with attractive mature trees.”

The application is due to be determined by May 6.

What’s a polycrub?

An agricultural notice has been lodged for the siting of two sturdy polycrubs near Oban.

A polycrub is a polytunnel suited to the wind and wild weather of Scotland, and a crofter on Glenshellach Road is applying for agriculture prior notification to have two built.

The application was lodged with Argyll and Bute Council on February 18, validated on February 24, and is due to be determined by March 31.

A polycrub is a tremendously strong structure built with a solid green ethos.

The frame is made from redundant pipe from the aquaculture industry, giving the material another long and useful purpose.

During the last few years, tens of miles of waste pipe have been diverted from landfill thanks to the polycrub.

The polycrub is covered using thick polycarbonate, chosen for its durability and long lifespan in harsh climates.

Determination on applications

Fort William

Plans have been approved for a foresty road at Roy Bridge.

Plans for two houses at North Laggan have been withdrawn.

Plans for six static caravans at Glencoe Hotel, Glencoe have been withdrawn.

Oban

The formation of a forest track plan in Tobermory has been approved.

Staying in Tobermory a change of use of dwellinghouse to form dwellinghouse with bed and breakfast accommodation has been approved.

Renewal of planning permission in principle for a house at Ledaig has been approved.

