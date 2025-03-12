Udny Pumpkins owner ‘overwhlemed’ by support after closure announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Udny Pumpkins owner ‘overwhlemed’ by support after closure announcement

The popular pumpkin patch first opened to the public in 2018.

By Ellie Milne
People pumpkin picking at Udny Pumpkins
Families travel to the pumpkin patch every October. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The owner of a much-loved pumpkin patch in Aberdeenshire has said she is “overwhelmed” by the support she has received since announcing it will close.

Jenny Fyall has welcomed thousands of visitors to Udny Pumpkins since she first opened the site in 2018, with many making the trip an annual tradition.

Although the pumpkin patch is only open to the public for two weeks in October each year, the work behind the scenes ahead of harvest is constant.

For Jenny, Udny Pumkins has been “more than a job” and instead something she has nurtured and brought to life.

Jenny Fyall at Udny Pumpkins
Udny Pumpkins owner Jenny Fyall pictured at the pumpkin patch. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“It is fair to say that when I planted that first pumpkin in 2018 and painted an Udny Pumpkins sign on a bit of old board I found in the garage, I had no idea what I was getting myself into,” she shared on social media.

“We needed a new sofa and I thought if I planted a few hundred pumpkins I might make a bit of money to help with the family’s finances.

“When we were inundated with visitors that first year I was astonished.

“It quickly became clear there was a huge demand for this sort of experience.”

Signs at Udny Pumpkins
Thousands of pumpkins are harvested on the farm every year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Within a few years, the harvest had grown into a major event, with Udny Pumpkins attracting about 5,000 people annually.

“This was hugely exciting and I am so grateful to you all,” Jenny said.

“However, of course, running something of this scale has also brought with it considerable pressure for myself and my family.”

Udny Pumpkins closing

This week, Jenny announced she has decided to close Udny Pumpkins, following a series of challenges.

She shared: “If the pumpkin patch only involved the two weeks in October when we open to the public, I would not even have considered taking this step.

Family pushing wheelbarrow at Udny Pumpkins patch
Many families have made visiting the pumpkins patch an annual tradition. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“When the sun is shining and children are leaping on hay bales and the pumpkin patch is full of visitors with their colourful wheelbarrows it is the best sight and I am so grateful to you all for making it the thriving event it has become.

“However, the pumpkin patch involves far more than those two weeks and the truth is that physically it has become too much for me.

“As we are a very small farm we don’t have the machinery of a bigger site.

“Almost all the digging, laying of weed cover, planting, harvesting and other manual work is done by hand.

Toddler standing in pumpkin patch
The pumpkin patch is a popular spot every October. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“Over the years this has taken its toll on my back and during 2024 this took a more serious turn.

“By the end of October I was struggling to walk due to a back injury from too much heavy lifting and I was in considerable pain for more than three months.

“It is only in the past few weeks that this has improved and I can now move around again pain free.”

Messages of support

Since sharing the news, Jenny has been “overwhelmed” by messages of support from regular visitors.

Jenny Fyall counting pumpkins in a wheelbarrow
Jenny has worked tirelessly over the past eight years to open Udny Pumpkins to the public. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Many people had made an October outing to Udny Pumkins an annual tradition over the past eight years, which Jenny said she was incredibly grateful for.

She told The Press and Journal: “I have been quite overwhelmed by the reaction to the announcement on Facebook and Instagram.

“It just reinforces what I already knew – that the people who visited the pumpkin patch were the best. So kind and supportive.

“I have been really touched by all the messages.”

Conversation