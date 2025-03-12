Detectives carry out door-to-door inquiries as Fairways Business Park fire investigation continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Detectives carry out door-to-door inquiries as Fairways Business Park fire investigation continues

Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the Druid Temple area of Inverness on Saturday evening.

By Ena Saracevic
The fire has left several businesses devastated. Image: Walter Geddes,
The fire has left several businesses devastated. Image: Walter Geddes,

Detectives in Inverness are carrying out door-to-door inquiries as their investigation into the devastating Fairways Business Park fire continues.

They have also begun to look at the Druid Glen area for anyone who may have seen the criminals who deliberately started the fire.

The blaze happened shortly before midnight on Saturday after a dark grey Skoda Octavia was deliberately driven into one of the business, which was then set on fire.

A man wearing a balaclava was seen running away from the fire towards Walter Scott Road immediately following the incident.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the fire, which is being treated as ‘wilful’.

They are carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the area and are reviewing CCTV from in and around the area.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent six appliances to the scene and battled the blaze for more than three hours.

The Harry Gow Bakery, SJ Travel Centre, SJ Gifts, fishmongers Scottish Premium Seafood, hairdressers HFM and Hair Chic were all destroyed in the fire.

A blue sheet is now covering the Skoda Octavia.. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Fire hit businesses at Fairways Business Park.
Fairways Business Park has been cordoned off after the devastating fire. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Speaking to the Press and Journal on Monday, SJ Travel Centre owner Julia Macleay spoke about how she “watched her business burn to the ground.”

Julia said it was especially devastating as her new shop, Spirit Journey Gifts, was just days away from opening.

She said: “We just all couldn’t believe it.

“We just had to stand and watch.

“When I came home, I couldn’t even sleep. I was in complete and utter shock.”

Police vehicles lined up at scene of fire at Fairways Business Park.
Police have been combing the scene at Fairways Business Park as they investigate the weekend blaze. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Police office stands beyond sign of Inverness Kart Raceway.
The entrance of Inverness Kart Raceway was damaged in the fire. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Detective inspector Caroline MacKay said officers are “very keen” to speak to anyone who may have been in the Druid Temple area between 11.30pm and midnight on Saturday evening.

They want to hear from anyone who may have seen the Skoda or any other vehicles or people acting suspiciously around that time.

Detectives continue to appeal for information after Fairways fire

She added: “In particular, I would ask any road users there who have dash cam or recording equipment to check their footage.

“There may be images which could prove vital to our investigation.

“If you saw anything, or anyone, acting suspiciously then please do get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0032 of 9 March, 2025.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.

Read more from the Fairways Business Park fire

Conversation