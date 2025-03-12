Detectives carry out door-to-door inquiries as Fairways Business Park fire investigation continues

Detectives in Inverness are carrying out door-to-door inquiries as their investigation into the devastating Fairways Business Park fire continues.

They have also begun to look at the Druid Glen area for anyone who may have seen the criminals who deliberately started the fire.

The blaze happened shortly before midnight on Saturday after a dark grey Skoda Octavia was deliberately driven into one of the business, which was then set on fire.

A man wearing a balaclava was seen running away from the fire towards Walter Scott Road immediately following the incident.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the fire, which is being treated as ‘wilful’.

They are carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the area and are reviewing CCTV from in and around the area.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent six appliances to the scene and battled the blaze for more than three hours.

The Harry Gow Bakery, SJ Travel Centre, SJ Gifts, fishmongers Scottish Premium Seafood, hairdressers HFM and Hair Chic were all destroyed in the fire.

Speaking to the Press and Journal on Monday, SJ Travel Centre owner Julia Macleay spoke about how she “watched her business burn to the ground.”

Julia said it was especially devastating as her new shop, Spirit Journey Gifts, was just days away from opening.

She said: “We just all couldn’t believe it.

“We just had to stand and watch.

“When I came home, I couldn’t even sleep. I was in complete and utter shock.”

Detective inspector Caroline MacKay said officers are “very keen” to speak to anyone who may have been in the Druid Temple area between 11.30pm and midnight on Saturday evening.

They want to hear from anyone who may have seen the Skoda or any other vehicles or people acting suspiciously around that time.

She added: “In particular, I would ask any road users there who have dash cam or recording equipment to check their footage.

“There may be images which could prove vital to our investigation.

“If you saw anything, or anyone, acting suspiciously then please do get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0032 of 9 March, 2025.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.

