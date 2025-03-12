More than 130 full-time courses to explore at NESCol open day

Visitors will be welcomed to the Aberdeen Altens, Aberdeen City and Fraserburgh campuses from 10am to 2pm. It is quick and easy to register online.

The open day will provide prospective students with the chance to find out more about the NESCol’s portfolio of over 130 full-time courses as well as part-time and distance learning options. Details will also be available on a range of courses offered by the college to school pupils as part of their school timetable.

Staff will be on hand to provide information and insight on courses as well as college life. Advisors will also be able to offer guidance on the application process, funding options and support.

NESCol Principal Neil Cowie said: “Applications are open for full-time courses starting this summer and interest is strong across all of our subject areas. Although the start of the new College year in August may feel like a long way in the distance, the advice we give is to apply as soon as you are ready to.

“The open day is an ideal opportunity for anyone considering a course at NESCol to explore our facilities and to meet the expert teams who bring learning to life.

“It is always a very rewarding experience for colleagues as we welcome new and familiar faces alike. We’re looking forward to playing host and to showcasing the vibrant and nurturing environment that we take such pride in.”

Many of NESCol’s students use their qualifications and knowledge during their time at College as a direct route into employment. NESCol also has articulation arrangements in place with universities locally and across Scotland. These pathways allow students entry into the second or third year of a degree, following the successful completion of an HNC or HND.

The Open Day will feature a range of hands-on experiences and activities at each campus. Find out more and register to attend.