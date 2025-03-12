More than 130 full-time courses to explore at NESCol open day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home

More than 130 full-time courses to explore at NESCol open day

North East Scotland College will host its spring open day on Saturday March 15.

Presented by NESCol.
NESCol will host its spring open day on Saturday March 15.
NESCol will host its spring open day on Saturday March 15.

Visitors will be welcomed to the Aberdeen Altens, Aberdeen City and Fraserburgh campuses from 10am to 2pm. It is quick and easy to register online.

The open day will provide prospective students with the chance to find out more about the NESCol’s portfolio of over 130 full-time courses as well as part-time and distance learning options. Details will also be available on a range of courses offered by the college to school pupils as part of their school timetable.

Follow your passion at NESCol.

Staff will be on hand to provide information and insight on courses as well as college life. Advisors will also be able to offer guidance on the application process, funding options and support.

NESCol Principal Neil Cowie said: “Applications are open for full-time courses starting this summer and interest is strong across all of our subject areas. Although the start of the new College year in August may feel like a long way in the distance, the advice we give is to apply as soon as you are ready to.

NESCol provides pathways to careers that will take you a long way.

“The open day is an ideal opportunity for anyone considering a course at NESCol to explore our facilities and to meet the expert teams who bring learning to life.

“It is always a very rewarding experience for colleagues as we welcome new and familiar faces alike. We’re looking forward to playing host and to showcasing the vibrant and nurturing environment that we take such pride in.”

Many of NESCol’s students use their qualifications and knowledge during their time at College as a direct route into employment. NESCol also has articulation arrangements in place with universities locally and across Scotland. These pathways allow students entry into the second or third year of a degree, following the successful completion of an HNC or HND.

The Open Day will feature a range of hands-on experiences and activities at each campus. Find out more and register to attend.

Conversation