Could you be the new owner of this pub?: 19th Century Fiddichside Inn on market for £425,000

The historic Craigellachie inn was originally constructed in 1842 as refreshment rooms for railway workers.

By Ena Saracevic
The Fiddichside Inn has an impressive setting. Image: CCL Property.
Would you like to own your own pub? If the answer is ‘yes’, then a 19th-century Craigellachie inn may be just the thing.

Originally constructed in 1842 as refreshment rooms for railway workers, the Fiddichside Inn’s long history is preserved within the building today.

The inn, which new to the market, boasts a cosy bar with stone walls and a fireplace.

Also included is a refurbished cottage that boasts two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Situated on the outskirts of Craigellachie, the inn overlooks the River Fiddich and offers spectacular views.

The pub is being listed for £425,000.

Fiddichside Inn offers a ‘cosy bar’ space. Image: CCL Property.

Entering the bar itself, a fireplace adds warmth and cosiness to the space.

The well-equipped bar area stands ready to serve a variety of drinks.

Seating is varied and comfortable, with an assortment of chairs and benches.

An entrance behind the bar provides easy access to the barrel and storage rooms.

Estate agent CCL Property say the inn “stands as a testament to Scotland’s rich pub culture”.

Moray pub has rich history

Originally constructed in 1842 as refreshment rooms for railway workers, the inn was bought by the Smith family when their daughter Dorothy was a baby.

Dorothy Smith dedicated her life to its operation, later joined by her husband Joe.

Their commitment to maintaining the inn’s character ensured that it remained largely unchanged over the decades.

Today, the Fiddichside Inn continues to serve as a vibrant gathering place for both the local community and visitors.

Adjacent to the pub, the self-catering cottage offers a luxurious extension of the Fiddichside Inn.

The lounge and kitchen area in the cottage. Image: CCL Property.
There are two bedrooms. Image: CCL Property.

Currently, visitors can stay at the cottage with no minimum stay and rates starting from £240 per night.

Newly refurbished cottage adjacent to Fiddichside Inn

The cottage boasts a modern open-plan design on the ground floor, combining a lounge and kitchen area.

The first floor of the cottage houses two double bedrooms, providing ample space for relaxation.

Two bathrooms complete the upstairs layout, with one featuring shower facilities and the other a bath.

The pub and the cottage are up for sale. Image: CCL Property.
Fiddichside Inn offers a view of the River Fiddich. Image: CCL Property.

The Fiddichside Inn also has a beautiful outside area that complements its riverside location.

It features a mature garden at the front, sloping gently towards the banks of the River Fiddich together with a variety of shrubs and plants. and the newly added modern and spacious roofed decking area.

Conversation