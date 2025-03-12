News Teens charged after car and home targeted in ‘linked’ Elgin incidents Officers were called after break-ins during the early hours of Sunday morning. By Ena Saracevic March 12 2025, 12:19 pm March 12 2025, 12:19 pm Share Teens charged after car and home targeted in ‘linked’ Elgin incidents Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6711636/elgin-teens-charged-break-in/ Copy Link 0 comment A car was broken into on Mitchell Crescent. Image: DC Thomson. Two teenagers have been arrested and charged following what are believed to be linked Elgin break-ins. In the early hours of Sunday morning, police were called after a car and a house were broken into. Officers were first alerted to a report of a housebreaking in Ernest Hamilton Court at about 2.10am. Only 40 minutes later, at around 2.50am, police went out to a report of a car being broken into on Mitchell Crescent. The two incidents are believed to be linked. Police were called to two break-ins on Sunday morning. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson. Two teenagers arrested and charged following Elgin break-ins An 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old male have been arrested and charged in connection with the housebreaking incident. Meanwhile, officers say the same 18-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with Mitchell Crescent break-in. Officers say inquiries are ongoing into the incidents, and the pair are due to appear in court at a later date.
