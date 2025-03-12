Teens charged after car and home targeted in ‘linked’ Elgin incidents

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged following what are believed to be linked Elgin break-ins.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, police were called after a car and a house were broken into.

Officers were first alerted to a report of a housebreaking in Ernest Hamilton Court at about 2.10am.

Only 40 minutes later, at around 2.50am, police went out to a report of a car being broken into on Mitchell Crescent.

The two incidents are believed to be linked.

An 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old male have been arrested and charged in connection with the housebreaking incident.

Meanwhile, officers say the same 18-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with Mitchell Crescent break-in.

Officers say inquiries are ongoing into the incidents, and the pair are due to appear in court at a later date.