Granite City Festival: Full lineup for Hazlehead Park dance event confirmed

Music fans will not be disappointed.

By Chris Cromar
Festival.
Granite City Weekender will take place in June. Image: ATA Events.

The full lineup for this summer’s Granite City Festival has been confirmed.

Some of the biggest names in dance music will perform on Saturday June 28 at Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen.

The festival is part of the highly anticipated Granite City Weekender, which also includes the electronic music festival Cultivate on Friday 27 and the family-friendly Happy Days Festival on Sunday 29.

Festival.
Billy Gillies is one of the headliners on Saturday. Image: ATA Events.

Billy Gillies has been added to the”explosive lineup” for the Saturday, which will see several acts take to three stages.

According to event organisers, the Belfast DJ who produced chart hit DNA (Loving You) will add “even more heat to an already scorching event”.

The day will be headlined by Kickstarts chart-topper Example and will also feature George Bowie, JudgeJules, Darren Styles and Mauro Picotto.

The “electric crowd” will also have the chance to witness performances from legendary acts, including Dee Dee, Dream Frequency, Fragma, JX, QF and Rozallawill.

The Granite City Festival lineup.

Adding to the immersive experience, arena hosts include Aberdeen-based Unit 51 and radio DJ George Bowie’s GBX Anthems

There will also be a special Kevin and Perry 25-year anniversary celebration featuring a DJ set.

Granite City Festival ‘is about to take over’

Granite City Festival organisers say “each day offers a fresh musical journey, ensuring every festivalgoer finds their perfect vibe”.

They added: “Get ready Aberdeen, the summer vibes are here, the beats are prepared and the Granite City Festival is about to take over.”

Early bird and VIP tickets have already sold out. Standard tickets are available at the Granite City Festival website.

