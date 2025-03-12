Fancy this fixer-upper? Abandoned Aberdeenshire home up for auction at just £25k

An abandoned home in Balmedie is set to go to auction, with bids starting at just £25,000.

The two-bedroom semi-detached house, at 13 Holdings, is a stone’s throw from the A90 and minutes from the centre of the picturesque Aberdeenshire village.

It’s set to go under the hammer on March 27.

Listed as an “unsafe property,” the sellers have advised that the state of the building currently “poses a serious risk to the health or safety of occupants or visitors.”

To restore it to its full potential, the buyer would need to undertake a “full programme of works.”

Pictures reveal the state of the premises.

Various rooms also lie in a state of disrepair, with several shattered windows and walls left to rot.

However, those with vision to restore the building could enjoy a two bedroom semi detached development, which includes an entrance hallway, lounge and a bedroom kitchen. Upstairs, there is a bedroom with a dormer window.

Outside, the garden vegetation has overgrown and reaches over the property’s windows.

The council tax band is expected to be grade C.

According to Auction House Scotland: “13 Holdings comprises on the ground floor an entrance hallway, lounge, bedroom kitchen.

“On the first floor there is a bedroom with dormer window.

“The property will require a full programme of works to become habitable but on completion of works would make a beautiful home or serviced accommodation.

“To ensure you do not miss out on this opportunity early expression of interest is highly recommended.

Moray farm for sale on same day as Balmedie derelict house

Meanwhile, a derelict rural farm is also set to be auctioned off on the same date.

A former steading in Urquhart, five miles east of Elgin, has been listed for £99,000, which includes two detached five-bedroom houses situated on 1.4 acres of land.

The two dwellings include two reception rooms, spacious open-plan kitchen and dining rooms, utility room, five bedrooms, en-suite bathrooms, main bathroom and “excellent storage space.”