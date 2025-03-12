Fancy this fixer-upper? Abandoned Aberdeenshire home up for auction at just £25k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fancy this fixer-upper? Abandoned Aberdeenshire home up for auction at just £25k

The property could 'make a beautiful home or serviced accommodation'.

By Graham Fleming
Could you take on this derelict home? Image: Auction House Scotland
Could you take on this derelict home? Image: Auction House Scotland

An abandoned home in Balmedie is set to go to auction, with bids starting at just £25,000.

The two-bedroom semi-detached house, at 13 Holdings, is a stone’s throw from the A90 and minutes from the centre of the picturesque Aberdeenshire village.

It’s set to go under the hammer on March 27.

13 Holdings has been labelled “unsafe.” Image: Auction House Scotland

Listed as an “unsafe property,” the sellers have advised that the state of the building currently “poses a serious risk to the health or safety of occupants or visitors.”

To restore it to its full potential, the buyer would need to undertake a “full programme of works.”

Pictures reveal the state of the premises.

Various clutter occupies its rooms. Image: Auction House Scotland
Its various rooms have been left in disrepute. Image: Auction House Scotland
The property’s kitchen. Image: Auction House Scotland
The property is being auctioned for a bargain price. Image: Auction House Scotland

Various rooms also lie in a state of disrepair, with several shattered windows and walls left to rot.

However, those with vision to restore the building could enjoy a two bedroom semi detached development, which includes an entrance hallway, lounge and a bedroom kitchen. Upstairs, there is a bedroom with a dormer window.

Outside, the garden vegetation has overgrown and reaches over the property’s windows.

The council tax band is expected to be grade C.

The garden is overgrown. Image: Auction House Scotland
Could you take on this fixer-upper? Image: Auction House Scotland

According to Auction House Scotland: “13 Holdings comprises on the ground floor an entrance hallway, lounge, bedroom kitchen.

“On the first floor there is a bedroom with dormer window.

“The property will require a full programme of works to become habitable but on completion of works would make a beautiful home or serviced accommodation.

“To ensure you do not miss out on this opportunity early expression of interest is highly recommended.

Moray farm for sale on same day as Balmedie derelict house

Meanwhile, a derelict rural farm is also set to be auctioned off on the same date.

A former steading in Urquhart, five miles east of Elgin, has been listed for £99,000, which includes two detached five-bedroom houses situated on 1.4 acres of land.

The two dwellings include two reception rooms, spacious open-plan kitchen and dining rooms, utility room, five bedrooms, en-suite bathrooms, main bathroom and “excellent storage space.”

