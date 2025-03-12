News Police in attendance near Elgin retail park after reports of unexploded ‘bomb’ Stagecoach have confirmed that they are diverting buses away from the scene. By Jamie Sinclair & Ena Saracevic March 12 2025, 2:35 pm March 12 2025, 2:35 pm Share Police in attendance near Elgin retail park after reports of unexploded ‘bomb’ Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6711956/police-incident-elgin-retail-park/ Copy Link 0 comment Police are in attendance near Springfield Retail Park in Elgin, after reports of an “unexploded ordnance” in the area. A large section of Edgar Road has been cordoned off by police. It is understood that the device was spotted in the Burn of Tyock. Entry to the retail park is still available, but only from the entrance near Sports Direct. Eyewitnesses said the device was spotted in the burn. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Stagecoach has confirmed that services 33A and C have been diverted as a result of the incident. Eyewitnesses at the scene confirmed there were police parked outside Asda. Officers remain on the scene. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. A statement released by Police Scotland reads: “Around 12.35pm on Wednesday, 12 March, we were called to a report of an old unexploded ordnance device found in the Edgar Road area of Elgin. “A cordon is in place around the area as a precaution and EOD has been informed.” Asda has confirmed that the Elgin store is “unaffected and open as usual”. Asda workers are in the car park directing shoppers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.
