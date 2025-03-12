Police in attendance near Elgin retail park after reports of unexploded ‘bomb’

Police are in attendance near Springfield Retail Park in Elgin, after reports of an “unexploded ordnance” in the area.

A large section of Edgar Road has been cordoned off by police.

It is understood that the device was spotted in the Burn of Tyock.

Entry to the retail park is still available, but only from the entrance near Sports Direct.

Stagecoach has confirmed that services 33A and C have been diverted as a result of the incident.

Eyewitnesses at the scene confirmed there were police parked outside Asda.

A statement released by Police Scotland reads: “Around 12.35pm on Wednesday, 12 March, we were called to a report of an old unexploded ordnance device found in the Edgar Road area of Elgin.

“A cordon is in place around the area as a precaution and EOD has been informed.”

Asda has confirmed that the Elgin store is “unaffected and open as usual”.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.