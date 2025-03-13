News Aberdeen Glee Challenge: The best 143 pictures from night two at the Music Hall Kids from primary schools across the North East took to the stage. The Scottish Primary School Glee Challenge 2025 Northeast Scotland Sectionals 2, at Aberdeen Music Hall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson By Jamie Sinclair & Emma Grady March 13 2025, 10:26 am March 13 2025, 10:26 am Share Aberdeen Glee Challenge: The best 143 pictures from night two at the Music Hall Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6712150/glee-challenge-night-two/ Copy Link 0 comment Primary School kids from around the North-East took to the stage for night two of Aberdeen’s Glee Challenge last night. The event showcases kid’s musical talents over four nights at Aberdeen Music Hall. Put on by the Frisson Foundation, the organisation aim to encourage school children to get involved with musical performances. All groups perform three songs in keeping with the theme of 'Scottish contemporary pop and rock'. This was the second heat of the competition following a successful opening night on Tuesday. The last heat takes place tonight before the grand finale on Tuesday, March 25. Once the overall winners are crowned, they will be put forward for the regional finals. Tickets are still available for tonight's show and the finale, each of which can be purchased from the Aberdeen Performing Arts website. Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the best moments from night two. Ellon Primary School Dyce Primary School

New Pitsligo & St John's Primary School Fernielea Primary School Mill O Forest Primary School

Ferryhill Primary School Kirkhill Primary School

Judges, audience, host and winners
Sectional 2 winners – Fernielea Primary School.
Kirkhill Primary School supporters.
Host Ali McLaren.
Supporters cheer on their school.
Panel of judges.
Ellon Primary School supporters.
New Pitsligo choir supporters.
The audience enjoying the performances.
