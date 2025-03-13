Aberdeen Glee Challenge: The best 143 pictures from night two at the Music Hall

Primary School kids from around the North-East took to the stage for night two of Aberdeen’s Glee Challenge last night.

The event showcases kid’s musical talents over four nights at Aberdeen Music Hall.

Put on by the Frisson Foundation, the organisation aim to encourage school children to get involved with musical performances.

All groups perform three songs in keeping with the theme of ‘Scottish contemporary pop and rock’.

This was the second heat of the competition following a successful opening night on Tuesday.

The last heat takes place tonight before the grand finale on Tuesday, March 25.

Once the overall winners are crowned, they will be put forward for the regional finals.

Tickets are still available for tonight’s show and the finale, each of which can be purchased from the Aberdeen Performing Arts website.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the best moments from night two.

Ellon Primary School

Dyce Primary School

New Pitsligo & St John’s Primary School

Fernielea Primary School

Mill O Forest Primary School

Ferryhill Primary School

Kirkhill Primary School

Judges, audience, host and winners