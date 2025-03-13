Aberdeen Glee Challenge: The best 143 pictures from night two at the Music Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Glee Challenge: The best 143 pictures from night two at the Music Hall

Kids from primary schools across the North East took to the stage.

The Scottish Primary School Glee Challenge 2025 Northeast Scotland Sectionals 2, at Aberdeen Music Hall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Scottish Primary School Glee Challenge 2025 Northeast Scotland Sectionals 2, at Aberdeen Music Hall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Jamie Sinclair & Emma Grady

Primary School kids from around the North-East took to the stage for night two of Aberdeen’s Glee Challenge last night.

The event showcases kid’s musical talents over four nights at Aberdeen Music Hall.

Put on by the Frisson Foundation, the organisation aim to encourage school children to get involved with musical performances.

All groups perform three songs in keeping with the theme of  ‘Scottish contemporary pop and rock’.

This was the second heat of the competition following a successful opening night on Tuesday.

The last heat takes place tonight before the grand finale on Tuesday, March 25.

Once the overall winners are crowned, they will be put forward for the regional finals.

Tickets are still available for tonight’s show and the finale, each of which can be purchased from the Aberdeen Performing Arts website.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the best moments from night two.

Ellon Primary School

Ellon Primary School.
Ellon Primary School.
Ellon Primary School.
Ellon Primary School.
Ellon Primary School.
Ellon Primary School.
Ellon Primary School.
Ellon Primary School.
Ellon Primary School.
Ellon Primary School.
Ellon Primary School.
Ellon Primary School.
Ellon Primary School.
Ellon Primary School.
Ellon Primary School.
Ellon Primary School.
Ellon Primary School.

Dyce Primary School

Dyce Primary School.
Dyce Primary School.
Dyce Primary School.
Dyce Primary School.
Dyce Primary School.
Dyce Primary School.
Dyce Primary School.
Dyce Primary School.
Dyce Primary School.
Dyce Primary School.
Dyce Primary School.
Dyce Primary School.
Dyce Primary School.
Dyce Primary School.
Dyce Primary School.
Dyce Primary School.
Dyce Primary School.
Dyce Primary School.
Dyce Primary School.
Dyce Primary School.
Dyce Primary School.
Dyce Primary School.

New Pitsligo & St John’s Primary School

New Pitsligo & St John’s Primary School.
New Pitsligo & St John’s Primary School.
New Pitsligo & St John’s Primary School.
New Pitsligo & St John’s Primary School.
New Pitsligo & St John’s Primary School.
New Pitsligo & St John’s Primary School.
New Pitsligo & St John’s Primary School.
New Pitsligo & St John’s Primary School.
New Pitsligo & St John’s Primary School.
New Pitsligo & St John’s Primary School.
New Pitsligo & St John’s Primary School.
New Pitsligo & St John’s Primary School.
New Pitsligo & St John’s Primary School.
New Pitsligo & St John’s Primary School.
New Pitsligo & St John’s Primary School.
New Pitsligo & St John’s Primary School.
New Pitsligo & St John’s Primary School.

Fernielea Primary School

Fernielea Primary School.
Fernielea Primary School.
Fernielea Primary School.
Fernielea Primary School.
Fernielea Primary School.
Fernielea Primary School.
Fernielea Primary School.
Fernielea Primary School.
Fernielea Primary School.
Fernielea Primary School.
Fernielea Primary School.
Fernielea Primary School.
Fernielea Primary School.
Fernielea Primary School.
Fernielea Primary School.
Fernielea Primary School.
Fernielea Primary School.
Fernielea Primary School.
Fernielea Primary School.
Fernielea Primary School.
Fernielea Primary School.
Fernielea Primary School.
Fernielea Primary School.
Fernielea Primary School.
Fernielea Primary School.

Mill O Forest Primary School

Mill O Forest Primary School.
Mill O Forest Primary School.
Mill O Forest Primary School.
Mill O Forest Primary School.
Mill O Forest Primary School.
Mill O Forest Primary School.
Mill O Forest Primary School.
Mill O Forest Primary School.
Mill O Forest Primary School.
Mill O Forest Primary School.
Mill O Forest Primary School.
Mill O Forest Primary School.
Mill O Forest Primary School.
Mill O Forest Primary School.
Mill O Forest Primary School.
Mill O Forest Primary School.
Mill O Forest Primary School.
Mill O Forest Primary School.
Mill O Forest Primary School.
Mill O Forest Primary School.

Ferryhill Primary School

Ferryhill Primary School.
Ferryhill Primary School.
Ferryhill Primary School.
Ferryhill Primary School.
Ferryhill Primary School.
Ferryhill Primary School.
Ferryhill Primary School.
Ferryhill Primary School.
Ferryhill Primary School.
Ferryhill Primary School.
Ferryhill Primary School.
Ferryhill Primary School.
Ferryhill Primary School.
Ferryhill Primary School.
Ferryhill Primary School.
Ferryhill Primary School.

Kirkhill Primary School

Kirkhill Primary School.
Kirkhill Primary School.
Kirkhill Primary School.
Kirkhill Primary School.
Kirkhill Primary School.
Kirkhill Primary School.
Kirkhill Primary School.
Kirkhill Primary School.
Kirkhill Primary School.
Kirkhill Primary School.
Kirkhill Primary School.
Kirkhill Primary School.
Kirkhill Primary School.
Kirkhill Primary School.
Kirkhill Primary School.
Kirkhill Primary School.
Kirkhill Primary School.

Judges, audience, host and winners

Sectional 2 winners – Fernielea Primary School.
Kirkhill Primary School supporters.
Host Ali McLaren.
Supporters cheer on their school.
Panel of judges.
Ellon Primary School supporters.
New Pitsligo choir supporters.
The audience enjoying the performances.

Conversation