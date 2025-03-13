Exclusive: Aberdeen FC chief exec calls for end to ‘unfair’ alcohol ban in Scottish stadiums

Aberdeen’s CEO has called for an end to the “unfair” ban on selling alcohol at Scottish football stadiums.

Alan Burrows told The Press and Journal that reversing the law, which doesn’t apply to rugby stadiums or cricket grounds, would “ensure fairness”.

Top brass at Peterhead FC and Cove Rangers have also had their say, with Peterhead FC chairman Rodger Morrison “in support” of reversing the controversial legislation.

The sale of alcohol products within football stadiums has been prohibited since 1981 after riots following the previous year’s Scottish Cup final between Rangers and Celtic.

Recently, a Freedom of Information request revealed that First Minister John Swinney was briefed last November on the “possibility” of pilot projects which would see the sale of alcohol phased back into select matches.

Police Scotland was said to be “open to discussions”; however, the Scottish Government confirmed in a statement that there are “no plans” to review the law.

Mr Swinney later said he was “unsympathetic” to any changes to the alcohol ban.

Aberdeen FC chief backs alcohol re-introduction

This angered critics, who argue the law is discriminatory and classist as football fans are treated differently to other sports fans. Alcohol is allowed at rugby and cricket matches.

Aberdeen Football Club CEO Alan Burrows told The Press and Journal: “Like most other clubs, we support exploring the re-introduction of alcohol in football stadiums.

“Football and clubs’ stadiums in Scotland have dramatically changed since the ban was imposed 45 years ago.

“Improved layouts and seating, safety standards, stewarding and policing, for example, combine to make it more conducive to introducing alcohol consumption in a controlled and safe manner.

“We would welcome trialling the re-introduction of alcohol in some areas of the stadium and at certain games to demonstrate that it can be done safely and responsibly.

“Lifting the ban would ensure fairness in relation to every other sport, and football fans should be treated fairly.”

Peterhead chairman ‘would fully support’ repeal

Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison, also speaking to The P&J, said that he understood the position larger clubs were in regarding the ban.

He said: “I can see why, from the point of view of the large clubs, why they would want the ban overturned.

“As we all well know, throughout the rest of the UK, you can see all sort of pint glasses and things in other games during the game.

“You sometimes say to yourself ‘why are we the odd ones out?’

“But, the feeling I get personally is that the Scottish Government will not go for any change in legislation.

“However, if it were to go ahead on their say so, I would fully support it.”

But, the Blue Toon chairman admitted that a reversal on the ban would not affect the Balmoor club much, if at all.

He added: “We are a community club, and of course this is only our view – we are not saying that we don’t support alcohol.

“But the way licencing works at the moment, we are still able to serve drinks in our corporate sections, and we have a public bar nearby.

“For us, there is no alcohol for 90 minutes, and that suits us just fine.”

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse was also asked about the club’s position on this issue but could only assure fans the board were “monitoring the situation.”

He said: “The law has been in place for decades and is something we have always had to work with.

“We will monitor the situation, and if anything changes, we will adapt accordingly and have more to say at that point.”

Scottish Government response

A government spokesperson has reiterated their stance on the alcohol ban in Scottish football in a further statement today.

They said: “We have no plans to change the ban on alcohol sales at Scottish football grounds.

“We regularly meet with the Scottish Professional Football League to discuss a wide range of issues, including the sale and consumption of alcohol at football matches.

“We will continue to engage with the football authorities, supporters’ groups and clubs on ways to enhance the fan experience.”