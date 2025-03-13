Exclusive: Aberdeen FC chief exec calls for end to ‘unfair’ alcohol ban in Scottish stadiums

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Aberdeen FC chief exec calls for end to ‘unfair’ alcohol ban in Scottish stadiums

Peterhead FC chairman Rodger Morrison also told The Press and Journal he supports reversing the law.

The ban on alcohol in Scottish stadiums has been labelled "unfair." Image: DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

Aberdeen’s CEO has called for an end to the “unfair” ban on selling alcohol at Scottish football stadiums.

Alan Burrows told The Press and Journal that reversing the law, which doesn’t apply to rugby stadiums or cricket grounds, would “ensure fairness”.

Top brass at Peterhead FC and Cove Rangers have also had their say, with Peterhead FC chairman Rodger Morrison “in support” of reversing the controversial legislation.

The sale of alcohol products within football stadiums has been prohibited since 1981 after riots following the previous year’s Scottish Cup final between Rangers and Celtic.

FM John Swinney has said he would be “unsympathetic” to any potential change in the rules. Image: PA

Recently, a Freedom of Information request revealed that First Minister John Swinney was briefed last November on the “possibility” of pilot projects which would see the sale of alcohol phased back into select matches.

Police Scotland was said to be “open to discussions”; however, the Scottish Government confirmed in a statement that there are “no plans” to review the law.

Mr Swinney later said he was “unsympathetic” to any changes to the alcohol ban.

Aberdeen FC chief backs alcohol re-introduction

This angered critics, who argue the law is discriminatory and classist as football fans are treated differently to other sports fans. Alcohol is allowed at rugby and cricket matches.

Aberdeen Football Club CEO Alan Burrows told The Press and Journal: “Like most other clubs, we support exploring the re-introduction of alcohol in football stadiums.

“Football and clubs’ stadiums in Scotland have dramatically changed since the ban was imposed 45 years ago.

Dons chief Burrows has had his say on the ban. Image: Shutterstock.

“Improved layouts and seating, safety standards, stewarding and policing, for example, combine to make it more conducive to introducing alcohol consumption in a controlled and safe manner.

“We would welcome trialling the re-introduction of alcohol in some areas of the stadium and at certain games to demonstrate that it can be done safely and responsibly.

“Lifting the ban would ensure fairness in relation to every other sport, and football fans should be treated fairly.”

Peterhead chairman ‘would fully support’ repeal

Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison, also speaking to The P&J, said that he understood the position larger clubs were in regarding the ban.

He said: “I can see why, from the point of view of the large clubs, why they would want the ban overturned.

“As we all well know, throughout the rest of the UK, you can see all sort of pint glasses and things in other games during the game.

“You sometimes say to yourself ‘why are we the odd ones out?’

Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison
Peterhead chair Rodger Morrison has had his say over the alcohol ban. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“But, the feeling I get personally is that the Scottish Government will not go for any change in legislation.

“However, if it were to go ahead on their say so, I would fully support it.”

But, the Blue Toon chairman admitted that a reversal on the ban would not affect the Balmoor club much, if at all.

He added: “We are a community club, and of course this is only our view – we are not saying that we don’t support alcohol.

“But the way licencing works at the moment, we are still able to serve drinks in our corporate sections, and we have a public bar nearby.

“For us, there is no alcohol for 90 minutes, and that suits us just fine.”

Cove Rangers’ bosses are “monitoring” the situation. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse was also asked about the club’s position on this issue but could only assure fans the board were “monitoring the situation.”

He said: “The law has been in place for decades and is something we have always had to work with.

“We will monitor the situation, and if anything changes, we will adapt accordingly and have more to say at that point.”

Scottish Government response

A government spokesperson has reiterated their stance on the alcohol ban in Scottish football in a further statement today.

They said: “We have no plans to change the ban on alcohol sales at Scottish football grounds.

“We regularly meet with the Scottish Professional Football League to discuss a wide range of issues, including the sale and consumption of alcohol at football matches.

“We will continue to engage with the football authorities, supporters’ groups and clubs on ways to enhance the fan experience.”

