Inverness tyre shop and garage closes for good

ATS Euromaster have closed their Inverness branch for good due to rising costs.

By Michelle Henderson
Facade of ATS tyre centre with its signature yellow shutters.
ATS Euromaster Inverness has shut to customers as part of a widespread cutbacks by the British firm. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

An Inverness tyre shop and garage has closed.

ATS Euromaster on Harbour Road has shut after years of trading in the Highland Capital.

A notice has been placed on the reception door of the Inverness premises as the firm’s signature yellow shutters stay firmly closed.

The notice reads: “Sorry, this centre has now closed.”

White A4 piece of paper which reads "Sorry, this centre has now closed."
A closure notice has been placed on the door of the Harbour Road business. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.
Facade of ATS tyre centre with its signature yellow shutters.
Dozens of branches have been earmarked for closure across the UK by Michelin. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Pictures taken outside the premises show a deserted car park.

Fans of the firm will now face a 105-mile drive to their nearest branch in Aberdeen.

Rising costs leave ATS tyre centre at a loss

The MOT, tyres & servicing centre, owned by Michelin, is one of 86 premises the British firm earmarked for closure at the start of the year.

According to Fleet News, the closure is due to increasing costs and dwindling growth.

ATS Euromaster told the industry publication in February: “In a UK automotive aftermarket context of overcapacity, increasing costs and sluggish activity and growth, ATS Euromaster intends to review its current operating model and has put in place a proposal to close non profitable service centres.

“Employees impacted by this proposal are under consultation. In the meantime, our priority is to provide them with the best level of support as possible.

“This decision will not impact the high quality of services that we offer to our customers.

“We intend that it enables us to concentrate our efforts on strategic levels for sustainable development, including services around ATS mobile capabilities and the shaping of a franchise model already successfully developed in several countries.”

Michelin has been approached for a fresh comment.

