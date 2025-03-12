Still Game star announces new comedy tour starting in north-east

The actor who brought Still Game’s Isa to life has announced a new comedy tour starting in the north-east.

Jane McCarry is promising fans a night of “laughter, stories and behind the scenes anecdotes” from her time on TV and radio, including as Craiglang’s favourite gossip Isa Drennan.

Her 25-date Scottish tour starts in Westhill on Friday March 21, and will include stops in Banff, Inverurie, Peterhead, Boat of Garten, Inverness and Aberdeen before finishing in Banchory on April 26.

The tour is being organised by Aberdeen firm Breakneck Comedy, which has a club on King Street.

Breakneck Comedy’s founder, Naz Hussain, said: “This is a brand-new show for 2025, and audiences can expect a lot of laughs as Jane shares stories from a TV, radio, and stage career that spans over twenty years.

“There are some great stories here and – as you might expect from the actress who so memorably brought Craiglang’s best-loved busybody to life in Still Game, there might even be a bit of behind the scenes gossip as well!”

Jane McCarry north and north-east your dates

Friday 21 March: Westhill – Ashdale Hall

Friday 21 March: Banff – Banff Springs Hotel

Saturday 22 March: Inverurie – Inverurie Town Hall

Saturday 22 March: Peterhead – Rescue Hall

Thursday 3 April: Boat of Garten – Boat Hall

Thursday 10 April: Inverness – Inverness Town House

Saturday 26 April: Aberdeen – Breakneck Comedy Club

Saturday 26 April: Banchory – Banchory Town Hall

Tickets can be purchased from Breakneck Comedy’s website.