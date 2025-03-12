Still Game star announces new comedy tour starting in north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Still Game star announces new comedy tour starting in north-east

Jane McCarry promises a night of 'laughter, stories and behind the scenes insights'.

By Graham Fleming
Still Game's Isa will be touring the north east over the coming months. Image: Breakneck Comedy
The actor who brought Still Game’s Isa to life has announced a new comedy tour starting in the north-east.

Jane McCarry is promising fans a night of “laughter, stories and behind the scenes anecdotes” from her time on TV and radio, including as Craiglang’s favourite gossip Isa Drennan.

Her 25-date Scottish tour starts in Westhill on Friday March 21, and will include stops in Banff, Inverurie, Peterhead, Boat of Garten, Inverness and Aberdeen before finishing in Banchory on April 26.

Jane, right, played relentless gossip Isa on the legendary Scottish sitcom Still Game. Image: Centre Press Agency
Auld pals: Jane pictured alongside her Still Game co-stars. Image: Centre Press Agency

The tour is being organised by Aberdeen firm Breakneck Comedy, which has a club on King Street.

Breakneck Comedy’s founder, Naz Hussain, said: “This is a brand-new show for 2025, and audiences can expect a lot of laughs as Jane shares stories from a TV, radio, and stage career that spans over twenty years.

“There are some great stories here and – as you might expect from the actress who so memorably brought Craiglang’s best-loved busybody to life in Still Game, there might even be a bit of behind the scenes gossip as well!”

Jane McCarry north and north-east your dates

  • Friday 21 March: Westhill –  Ashdale Hall
  • Friday 21 March: Banff – Banff Springs Hotel
  • Saturday 22 March: Inverurie – Inverurie Town Hall
  • Saturday 22 March: Peterhead – Rescue Hall
  • Thursday 3 April: Boat of Garten – Boat Hall
  • Thursday 10 April: Inverness – Inverness Town House
  • Saturday 26 April: Aberdeen – Breakneck Comedy Club
  • Saturday 26 April: Banchory – Banchory Town Hall

Tickets can be purchased from Breakneck Comedy’s website.

