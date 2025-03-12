Two women in serious condition after crash on B979 near Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Two women in serious condition after crash on B979 near Aberdeen

The road is currently closed whilst police conduct their investigations.

By Jamie Sinclair
Breaking news image.
The two women are being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: DC Thomson.

Two women are each in serious condition following a crash on the B979 near Aberdeen.

Police were first informed of the incident at around 2.40pm today, Wednesday, March 12.

The crash involved a black Vauxhall Mokka and a black Vauxhall Corsa on the road between Fintry and Blackburn.

Emergency services attended the scene and the female drivers of both cars, aged 42 and 53, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Medical staff have described their conditions as “serious”.

The road is currently closed while police conduct their investigation.

Police are encouraging motorists who may have witnessed the vehicles before the crash to come forward with information or dash cam footage that may help with their investigation.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “An investigation into the collision is underway and I am appealing to any road users who were in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.

“Perhaps you passed or saw one of the vehicles prior to the collision. If you have dash cam, it may have captured images which could assist with our ongoing inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1956 of 12 March, 2025.

Conversation