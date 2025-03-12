Two women in serious condition after crash on B979 near Aberdeen

Two women are each in serious condition following a crash on the B979 near Aberdeen.

Police were first informed of the incident at around 2.40pm today, Wednesday, March 12.

The crash involved a black Vauxhall Mokka and a black Vauxhall Corsa on the road between Fintry and Blackburn.

Emergency services attended the scene and the female drivers of both cars, aged 42 and 53, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Medical staff have described their conditions as “serious”.

The road is currently closed while police conduct their investigation.

Police are encouraging motorists who may have witnessed the vehicles before the crash to come forward with information or dash cam footage that may help with their investigation.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “An investigation into the collision is underway and I am appealing to any road users who were in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.

“Perhaps you passed or saw one of the vehicles prior to the collision. If you have dash cam, it may have captured images which could assist with our ongoing inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1956 of 12 March, 2025.