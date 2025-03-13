James Arthur to perform at P&J Live for UK tour

James Arthur is coming to the P&J Live in Aberdeen next year.

The singer-songwriter will embark on a UK tour in February 2026 for his new album Pisces.

And the star, who rose to fame after winning The X Factor in 2012, will take to the Granite City stage on Saturday February 7.

He will also be making an appearance at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, a few days earlier, on February 4.

Meanwhile, he has several other tour dates including the O2 London, the Utilita Arena in Cardiff and the Co-op Live in Manchester.

James’s most recent album, Bitter Sweet Love, soared to the top of the charts, earning him his second number one album .

Now, his latest album Pisces is to be released on April 25.

James said: “I had the best time I’ve ever had on the Bitter Sweet Love world tour last year, so I couldn’t be more thrilled to be hitting the road once again for the Pisces world tour.

“I hope to see some familiar faces back again – and hopefully some new ones too.

“Can’t wait to get in my feels with you all and have a big old sing song in some gargantuan rooms. See you on the road!”

Aberdeen concert set to be a ‘night to remember’

Rob Wicks, managing director of P&J Live, said: “James Arthur is an incredible talent, and we look forward to welcoming him to the Scottish crowds in the northeast next year.

“We have no doubt that his Aberdeen show will be a night to remember, with fans experiencing an evening filled with energy, emotion, and a catalogue of sensational hits.”

James Arthur’s hit single Say You Won’t Let Go became the UK’s most streamed song of 2016.

He has amassed over 38 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has had 11 Platinum singles in the UK.

Three mobile customers can access presale tickets for the show on Wednesday March 19, at 9am, via the three+ app.

P&J Live newsletter subscribers can access venue presale tickets on Thursday March 20 at 9am. Tickets go on general on sale on Friday, March 21 at 9am.