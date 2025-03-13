James Arthur to perform at P&J Live for UK tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Arthur to perform at P&J Live for UK tour

The singer has had 11 Platinum singles in the UK.

By Ena Saracevic
James Arthur is coming to Aberdeen. Image: P&J Live.
James Arthur is coming to the P&J Live in Aberdeen next year.

The singer-songwriter will embark on a UK tour in February 2026 for his new album Pisces.

And the star, who rose to fame after winning The X Factor in 2012, will take to the Granite City stage on Saturday February 7.

He will also be making an appearance at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, a few days earlier,  on February 4.

Meanwhile, he has several other tour dates including the O2 London, the Utilita Arena in Cardiff and the Co-op Live in Manchester.

James Arthur performing at Belladrum last year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

James’s most recent album, Bitter Sweet Love, soared to the top of the charts, earning him his second number one album .

Now, his latest album Pisces is to be released on April 25.

James said: “I had the best time I’ve ever had on the Bitter Sweet Love world tour last year, so I couldn’t be more thrilled to be hitting the road once again for the Pisces world tour.

“I hope to see some familiar faces back again – and hopefully some new ones too.

“Can’t wait to get in my feels with you all and have a big old sing song in some gargantuan rooms. See you on the road!”

Aberdeen concert set to be a ‘night to remember’

Rob Wicks, managing director of P&J Live, said: “James Arthur is an incredible talent, and we look forward to welcoming him to the Scottish crowds in the northeast next year.

“We have no doubt that his Aberdeen show will be a night to remember, with fans experiencing an evening filled with energy, emotion, and a catalogue of sensational hits.”

Rob Wicks says they are looking forward to welcoming James to Scottish crowds in the northeast. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

James Arthur’s hit single Say You Won’t Let Go became the UK’s most streamed song of 2016.

He has amassed over 38 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has had 11 Platinum singles in the UK.

Three mobile customers can access presale tickets for the show on Wednesday March 19, at 9am, via the three+ app.

P&J Live newsletter subscribers can access venue presale tickets on Thursday March 20 at 9am. Tickets go on general on sale on Friday, March 21 at 9am.

