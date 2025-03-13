Man charged after ‘erratic driving’ leads to Aberdeen police chase

A man has been charged following ‘erratic driving’ that led to a police chase in Aberdeen.

On Wednesday, officers were contacted with concerns about the manner in which a car, with no number plates displayed was being driven.

Road policing officers traced the black Honda CRV on the city’s Auchmill Road, but the car failed to stop.

It was then pursued for a short time.

Police deploy Stinger device

Police officers eventually brought the car to a halt, after about two miles, by deploying a stinger device on Back Hilton Road.

A 27-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

The man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.