Fuel costs and Union Street works blamed for rising First Bus ticket fares

The firm has 'invested in additional resources' due to the Union Street improvements causing large delays and diversions.

By Ena Saracevic
Ticket prices will increase from the end of this month. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
First Bus are raising the prices of their Aberdeen tickets, with the operator saying fuel costs and Union Street roadworks are behind the decision.

From March 30, First Bus will be raising several of their fares in the Granite City.

They say the changes are due to inflationary pressures, as rising fuel and maintenance costs continue to impact the price of operations.

The operator also mentioned that roadworks, particularly the Union Street improvements, have caused large delays and diversions.

That has led them to significantly invest in additional resources like drivers and buses.

The firm added that it is also investing in a number of electric buses for the city to provide a more ‘eco-friendly’ way of travelling.

The central stretch of Union Street in Aberdeen city centre is now closed for months of redevelopment. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
They added that First Bus have made a £12.7m investment into 24 new electric buses and 12 repower buses, which will be operating across Aberdeen in the coming weeks. 

The public transport operator said the proportion of zero-emission vehicles in its Aberdeen fleet is one of the highest in the UK.

First Bus has also introduced AI software to create timetables that account for factors like congestion and roadworks.

Director says company is facing ‘substantial inflationary pressures’

Graeme Macfarlan, commercial director for First Bus Scotland, said: “We know that a fare increase is never welcome news and we always want to keep ticket prices as low as possible.

“However, the reality is that we – like other transport operators – are facing substantial inflationary pressures across the board.

“We want our customers to know that we will continue to invest in our operations.

“Our end goal is always to keep improving services and make sure that our passengers can access reliable public transport.”

What changes will be made?

Adult day tickets will move from £5.30 to £5.55.

Two trip tickets are increasing from £4.90 to £5.25.

Adult weekly tickets will go from £24.00 to £25.50.

The review of the First Bus ticketing options in Aberdeen will also see changes to single tickets, first unlimited, and selected other fares.

Mr Macfarlan added: “Bus is one of the cheapest, most practical, and green ways to travel.

“By introducing new electric buses and new ways to make our timetables more efficient, we’re working hard to make Aberdeen’s bus network a comfortable and eco-friendly way of getting from A to B.”

Aberdeen City Council have been approached for comment.

