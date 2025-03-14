Concerns raised after electrical appliances dumped near Aberdeen beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concerns raised after electrical appliances dumped near Aberdeen beach

The constant fly-tipping is said to be impacting residents' health, the wildlife and environment.

By Chris Cromar
Aberdeen beach fly-tipping.
The fly-tipping has been dumped on Accommodation Road in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

Fly-tipping at Aberdeen beach is having a negative impact on people’s health, a community council has said.

Castlehill and Pittodrie Community Council has hit out at regular illegal dumping in the area after electrical goods were discarded.

A spokesman said they are “concerned” about the impact it is having on residents’ health, as well as the wildlife and environment.

Electrical and cooking appliances have been discarded near Aberdeen beach in the latest instance of fly-tipping in the city.

Aberdeen beach fly-tipping.
An old fridge has been abandoned. Image: DC Thomson.

The mess, which includes an old white fridge, lies on the grass verge along Accommodation Road, located between the Esplanade and Pittodrie Stadium.

Located at the far end of the Kings Links Golf Centre, the rubbish has been submerged in the grass next to the road and includes tinfoil from a discarded steel cooking appliance.

The dumped items are near Broadhill where work is under way on the council’s £50 million beach development.

Aberdeen beach fly-tipping.
Tin foil lies beside the waste. Image: DC Thomson.

In total, five objects have been illegally tipped in the area.

Fly-tipping and littering continues to be a major problem in Aberdeen with 1,411 incidents of illegal rubbish dumping in the city recorded since 2021.

Despite this, not one single fine has been handed out by Aberdeen City Council.

Councillor Dell Henrickson.
Councillor Dell Henrickson called the fly-tipping “unacceptable”. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.

George Street/Harbour councillor Dell Henrickson called the latest incident “unacceptable” and urged people to report anything further “as soon as seen” to the local authority.

A litter pick at the beach in October 2023, which was arranged by environmental campaigner Mike Scotland, attracted more than 150 people in what was dubbed as Aberdeen’s “biggest ever” litter pick.

CCTV footage

The Press and Journal contacted Kings Links Golf Centre to see if they had been affected by fly-tipping, however, they have not been.

A spokesman said: “Our gates are locked at close of business.”

CCTV is one way that the perpetrators of this illegal dumping could be caught, with the council confirming “reviewing CCTV footage” is one the lines of inquiry they take.

Aberdeen beach fly-tipping.
The fly-tipping has recently appeared. Image: DC Thomson.

The spokesman for Castlehill and Pittodrie Community Council said: “Those dumping furniture and appliances in the area should instead be donating them to any number of charities in Aberdeen and across the north-east of Scotland who can put those items into the homes of families who need them.

“Individuals and households can also request collection of used appliances from the local authority and businesses have a range of options available to them.

“We support action taken to deter fly-tipping, but authorities need to make sure the issue does not simply shift elsewhere in the area.”

Beach fly-tipping to be ‘investigated’

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson added: “We have arranged for this particular incident to be investigated.

“In areas where there are ongoing concerns about fly-tipping, the council may deploy temporary cameras to monitor an area to detect and deter any fly-tipping offences.”

