Concerns raised after electrical appliances dumped near Aberdeen beach

Fly-tipping at Aberdeen beach is having a negative impact on people’s health, a community council has said.

Castlehill and Pittodrie Community Council has hit out at regular illegal dumping in the area after electrical goods were discarded.

A spokesman said they are “concerned” about the impact it is having on residents’ health, as well as the wildlife and environment.

Electrical and cooking appliances have been discarded near Aberdeen beach in the latest instance of fly-tipping in the city.

The mess, which includes an old white fridge, lies on the grass verge along Accommodation Road, located between the Esplanade and Pittodrie Stadium.

Located at the far end of the Kings Links Golf Centre, the rubbish has been submerged in the grass next to the road and includes tinfoil from a discarded steel cooking appliance.

The dumped items are near Broadhill where work is under way on the council’s £50 million beach development.

In total, five objects have been illegally tipped in the area.

Fly-tipping and littering continues to be a major problem in Aberdeen with 1,411 incidents of illegal rubbish dumping in the city recorded since 2021.

Despite this, not one single fine has been handed out by Aberdeen City Council.

George Street/Harbour councillor Dell Henrickson called the latest incident “unacceptable” and urged people to report anything further “as soon as seen” to the local authority.

A litter pick at the beach in October 2023, which was arranged by environmental campaigner Mike Scotland, attracted more than 150 people in what was dubbed as Aberdeen’s “biggest ever” litter pick.

CCTV footage

The Press and Journal contacted Kings Links Golf Centre to see if they had been affected by fly-tipping, however, they have not been.

A spokesman said: “Our gates are locked at close of business.”

CCTV is one way that the perpetrators of this illegal dumping could be caught, with the council confirming “reviewing CCTV footage” is one the lines of inquiry they take.

The spokesman for Castlehill and Pittodrie Community Council said: “Those dumping furniture and appliances in the area should instead be donating them to any number of charities in Aberdeen and across the north-east of Scotland who can put those items into the homes of families who need them.

“Individuals and households can also request collection of used appliances from the local authority and businesses have a range of options available to them.

“We support action taken to deter fly-tipping, but authorities need to make sure the issue does not simply shift elsewhere in the area.”

Beach fly-tipping to be ‘investigated’

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson added: “We have arranged for this particular incident to be investigated.

“In areas where there are ongoing concerns about fly-tipping, the council may deploy temporary cameras to monitor an area to detect and deter any fly-tipping offences.”