Burst water main in Elgin causes A96 disruption and affects water supply to homes

The repairs are now complete.

By Ena Saracevic
The burst water main caused disruption on the A96. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
A burst Elgin water main caused disruption to A96 motorists as well as locals.

The problem first arose on Wednesday, when locals reported flooding on the road near the entrance to Lady Hill.

Today, temporary traffic lights directed A96 traffic as the road was restricted to one lane.

Scottish Water have now said water supplies which were affected are now “returning to normal.”

The lights are now in the process of being removed, and the road will operate as usual.

They added: “Our team will remain on site for a short time to carry out any residual clean up tasks.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding during this incident.”

The team have fixed the burst water pipe. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The repairs being done earlier today. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Team repaired Elgin water main after ‘delay’

Scottish Water provided residents with water while repairs took place.

On their website, they posted: “Apologies to customers who may be affected by the loss of supply in IV30, Elgin.

“Supplies have been restored to the majority of our customers, however we have a delay in the repair and our team will return to site first thing this morning.”

Traffic building up on the A96 during the repairs. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

