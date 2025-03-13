Burst water main in Elgin causes A96 disruption and affects water supply to homes

A burst Elgin water main caused disruption to A96 motorists as well as locals.

The problem first arose on Wednesday, when locals reported flooding on the road near the entrance to Lady Hill.

Today, temporary traffic lights directed A96 traffic as the road was restricted to one lane.

Scottish Water have now said water supplies which were affected are now “returning to normal.”

The lights are now in the process of being removed, and the road will operate as usual.

They added: “Our team will remain on site for a short time to carry out any residual clean up tasks.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding during this incident.”

Team repaired Elgin water main after ‘delay’

Scottish Water provided residents with water while repairs took place.

On their website, they posted: “Apologies to customers who may be affected by the loss of supply in IV30, Elgin.

“Supplies have been restored to the majority of our customers, however we have a delay in the repair and our team will return to site first thing this morning.”