Revealed: Reopening date for fire-hit Asda Bridge of Don

The store has been closed since the incident on March 3.

By Chris Cromar
Asda Middleton Park.
Asda Middleton Park has been closed since March 3. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen Asda supermarket that has been closed for almost two weeks after a fire is due to reopen to customers at the weekend.

The Middleton Park store, in Bridge of Don, suffering smoke damage following a blaze in the early hours of Monday March 3.

Now officials have confirmed the supermarket will reopen to the public at 8am on Saturday.

Asda Middleton Park.
The fire forced the store to close for nearly two weeks. Image: Fubar News.

An Asda source also revealed that the instore pharmacy has reopened, with customers able to collect their prescriptions once again.

Although the store will reopen on March 15, customers have been told it will not be “operating as usual” right away.

The George clothing and general merchandise departments are expected to be a “little bare” while they wait to be fully restocked.

Asda Middleton Park.
The store and its car park, largely free of vehicles, last week. Image: DC Thomson.

As well as this, the shop’s click and collect service will not start running again until two days later, on March 17.

The store’s petrol station has operated as normal during the closure.

‘We can’t wait to welcome you back into the store this weekend’

Asda Middleton Park general store manager Grant McHardy said: “Following the smoke damage caused by the fire last week, we have been working day and night behind the scenes to get the store back up and running again.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to our fantastic colleagues, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and all the third-party partners who have worked so hard to help us reopen so soon after the fire.

“Finally, I would like to thank all of our customers for your understanding and patience during this time.

“We can’t wait to welcome you back into the store this weekend.”

