Meet Inverness patrol dog in training Hondo – the force’s first ever Giant Schnauzer

In his role, TPD Hondo will be prepared to control crowds, locate missing persons and to pursue and detain suspects in relation to criminal activity in the city.

A picture of TPD Hondo
TPD Hondo is currently training to work in Inverness. Image: Police Scotland.
By Ena Saracevic

A new patrol dog is coming to Inverness – and officers say he is the force’s first ever Giant Schnauzer.

TPD Hondo is undergoing training to work as a general patrol dog in the Highland capital.

In his role, he will be prepared to control crowds, locate missing persons and to pursue and detain suspects in relation to criminal activity.

Police say they will keep the public updated as the dog progresses through his training.

Hondo is currently training to be a general patrol dog. Image: Police Scotland.

In a post to social media, Police Scotland introduced the dog and said: “We’re very excited to introduce TPD Hondo, our first ever Giant Schnauzer.

“Hondo is in training to be a general patrol dog (GPD) in Inverness.

“Giant Schnauzers are an athletic breed with great noses and we hope that Hondo follows in his relatives’ paw prints!”

TPD Hondo has working relatives that have ‘caught violent suspects’

Officers say that Hondo comes from “great working lines” with relatives that are already working as general patrol dogs.

These relatives work with Devon and Cornwall police and have “found vulnerable people” while also having “caught violent suspects”.

Hondo is a Giant Schnauzer. Image: Police Scotland.

Hondo comes from Lordstones Kennel in South West England.

The kennel say that they “specialise in breeding quality working dogs with health, temperament and workability” and have a focus on breeding working Giant Schnauzers.

Police Scotland added: “We’d like to thank Ceara at Lordstone Kennels for this amazing and confident pup.

“We’ll keep you all informed with further ‘pupdates’ as he progresses through his training.”

