VJ Day: Aberdeen woman reveals what it was like becoming a Japanese prisoner of war aged just nine

Aged just nine, Moira Barbour was enjoying “a good life” in China – only for the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour to change everything.

As the world marks the 8oth anniversary of VJ Day, the Aberdeen woman has spoken to The Press and Journal about her experience of being held as a prisoner of war (POW)

Now 91, Peterhead-born Mrs Barbour, nee Chisholm, was held in captivity by Japanese soldiers for over two years during World War II.

She was living in the Chinese city of Shanghai with her mother Ina, her mother’s prison officer husband William and sister Rhona when the war broke out.

She had “a good life” in China and says “everything was OK until the bombing of Pearl Harbor,” which took place on December 1941.

As the Japanese occupation of Shanghai intensified, the family – along with about 1,500 foreign workers – were put into a camp in a former school in 1943.

They were under curfew between 6pm and 7am each day.

Mrs Barbour looked after her sister while her mother worked at the camp.

Her father was selected as a camp leader by the other internees.

‘All we got to eat was rice and cracked wheat’

Just what does Mrs Barbour, now living in the Hazlehead area of Aberdeen, remember of being a POW?

“The thing I really remember is I was hungry when woke up in the morning and hungry when I went to my bed at night.

“All we got to eat was rice and cracked wheat.”

During the first six months of capture, the commandant of the “big dormitory” they were staying in was British born.

Mrs Barbour describes him as being “soft” but thigs changed with his replacement, who was “horrible”.

“We had to stand and get counted every day,” she said.

She remembers that “the Japanese guards liked me,” recalling that one gave her an orange and a piece of bread to take to her mother.

But she also has memories of the time one of the guards began to pull out one of her teeth without anesthetic.

“He was going to just pull my tooth and my mother said to him, ‘no, no, you can’t do that, she’s just a child, you’ll have to freeze it’.

“He wouldn’t do it and when my mother got up to help me, this Japanese guard started smacking my mother.

“The next thing was I got up and started kicking him.”

She remembers that the attack by a small child made the guard laugh.

‘Hardened’ up due to witnessing atrocities

During their time as POWs, they were moved to the rural Yu Yuen Road Camp, which had no toilets.

The young Mrs Barbour “hardened” up as she bore witness to things she will never forget.

“One day I was coming home with my sister when I saw this lady lying on the ground with a Japanese guard kicking into her.

“I thought it was my mother.

“I ran to her, but when I saw that it wasn’t my mother I remember saying to my sister, ‘oh, it doesn’t matter, it’s not mummy’.

“It didn’t matter it was somebody else getting kicked. I hardened to it.”

When moving between the camps, she witnessed another atrocity, this time the victim was a woman who used to help the teachers.

“She stopped to help this elderly lady and the Japanese soldier came and started hitting her.

“I never saw her again.

“My mother told me later on they had killed her.

“They beat her to death because she stopped.”

The day Japanese soldiers surrender

And one morning they woke to find the Japanese soldiers had retreated.

“We got up one morning and the place was very quiet,” Mrs Barbour said.

“There was no shouting or anything. No noise. They just disappeared.

“Then the Americans came and set us free.”

After their ordeal, the children were “half-starved”.

Doctors were careful they did not make themselves sick when help arrived, warning their parents they would only be able to eat in small amounts.

Now aged nearly 12, Mrs Barbour had around 30 boils over her body due to the lack of food in the camp.

It came to light that the Japanese forces had stored – and left unopened – many Red Cross food parcels that campmates were meant to get once a month.

In total, they only received parcels three times during their entire two year imprisonment.

Life after the war

After the war, the family moved to Berlin, where her father got a job at Spandau Prison, where many Nazis were imprisoned.

A move to Aberdeen was next, where she completed her further education.

She secured a law degree from Aberdeen University, and worked for a law firm.

It was back in Aberdeen she met her “very good” husband Jim, from Crathie.

The couple spent five years in New Zealand and then 45 years living in the Caroline Place area of Rosemount.

Jim passed away in October 2016

After retiring, Mrs Barbour worked towards a diploma in counselling and counselled people suffering from depression at Royal Cornhill Hospital.

Despite being 91, she still volunteers at the Clan charity shop on Rosemount Place, something she has been doing since 1997.

And even though she still remembers the atrocities she witnessed as a POW, she is not a worrier – putting this down to the influence of her “very strong mother”.

“My mother once said to me – and I’ve never forgot it – ‘Moira, I said to myself that if I came out of this camp alive with you two girls nothing would ever worry me again’.

“And that’s what I’m like,” the Children (and Families) of the Far East Prisoners of War (Cofepow) member said.

She also credits her sharp memory down to the camp, as they had books or pencils there with which to record anything.

POW revisited camp nearly 50 years later

In 1994, Mrs Barbour went back to China on a three-week trip and revisited Yu Yuen Road Camp.

“When I saw the camp, I did get very upset,” she said.

On the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan (VJ) Day, the Aberdeen resident will raise a toast to this important moment.