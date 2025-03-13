RAF Lossiemouth pilots become YouTube hit during operation Red Flag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

RAF Lossiemouth pilots become YouTube hit during operation Red Flag

The Moray crews flew to Las Vegas to take part in one of the world’s toughest training exercises.

By Michelle Henderson
Flt. Lt. Calum Falconer with Flo Taitsch, presenter of the award-winning YouTube show Eurofighter Typhoon, The Fighter Show.
Flt. Lt. Calum Falconer with Flo Taitsch, presenter of the award-winning YouTube show Eurofighter Typhoon, The Fighter Show. Image: Viva PR.

RAF Lossiemouth pilots swapped the skies above Moray for the Las Vegas skyline as they joined one of the world’s toughest training feats.

Pilots from the Moray base made the long trip from the north-east to Nevada to take part in exercise Red Flag.

It is certainly one of the largest multinational air combat training exercises in the world, with an array of aircraft and multiple countries involved.

For the Moray team, it enables Typhoon pilots to hone their war-fighting skills in the optimum conditions, while staring out across the Vegas skyline.

Eight RAF Eurofighter Typhoons and 330 RAF personnel took part in the demanding challenges.

Typhoon jet at RAF Lossiemouth.
Pilots from RAF Lossiemouth have been taking part in exercise Red Flag in Las Vegas. Image: RAF Lossiemouth.

RAF Lossiemouth Squadron become a YouTube hit

Their efforts were captured on film in the latest offering from the award-winning YouTube series from Eurofighter Typhoon, The Fighter Show.

With behind the scenes access, presented Flo Taitsch gave viewers a glimpse of the task facing personnel during the exercise.

The Flyover: Red Flag, Las Vegas episode has already garnered more than 52,000 views

During the 15-minute video, Flo chats with a number of individuals involved, including Flt. Lt. Calum Falconer from RAF Lossiemouth.

Typhoon at RAF Lossiemouth.
RAF personnel have been flying a range of aircrafts during the exercise. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Speaking on the tarmac, Flt. Lt. Falconer said: “We did a trail out here – it took us about a week-and-a-half – we went from Scotland to the Azores, the Azores to Bermuda, Bermuda to Florida and Florida to here. It was a good trip.

“It’s a really unique mix of aircraft that we wouldn’t get anywhere else, so for us, it is the best training we can do.”

RAF Lossiemouth mesmerised by Vegas skyline

Speaking about Red Flag, he added: “It’s fantastic.

“It’s great coming here, being with our partners and allies from the US and Australia, being away from home and working somewhere new, unique and unfamiliar.

“It’s been a good time so far.”

The pilots have had the opportunity to fly a mix of aircraft including Typhoons, F35s, F16s, F15s, B52 and the Boeing E-7 Wedgetail.

RAF personnel in the north-east have been enjoying the evening view of the Las Vegas skyline. Image: Supplied.

For the Lossie pilot, the highlight has been seeing the Vegas skyline lit up after a successful evening mission.

“It’s an incredible experience, really really cool to see, especially after busy night mission out there on the training area,” he said.

Flo, meanwhile, said: “Red Flag is world-renowned and it is one we’ve been keen to bring viewers to.

“The intensity of the exercise is unmatched, and this episode captures the epic scale of it all.”

Since its launch in 2023, The Fighter Show has surpassed 2 million views on YouTube, with viewers of the series enjoying unique access to the world of aviation and defence.

The episode – The Flyover: Red Flag, Las Vegas – can be viewed on Eurofighter’s YouTube channel here.

