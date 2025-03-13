RAF Lossiemouth pilots become YouTube hit during operation Red Flag

RAF Lossiemouth pilots swapped the skies above Moray for the Las Vegas skyline as they joined one of the world’s toughest training feats.

Pilots from the Moray base made the long trip from the north-east to Nevada to take part in exercise Red Flag.

It is certainly one of the largest multinational air combat training exercises in the world, with an array of aircraft and multiple countries involved.

For the Moray team, it enables Typhoon pilots to hone their war-fighting skills in the optimum conditions, while staring out across the Vegas skyline.

Eight RAF Eurofighter Typhoons and 330 RAF personnel took part in the demanding challenges.

RAF Lossiemouth Squadron become a YouTube hit

Their efforts were captured on film in the latest offering from the award-winning YouTube series from Eurofighter Typhoon, The Fighter Show.

With behind the scenes access, presented Flo Taitsch gave viewers a glimpse of the task facing personnel during the exercise.

The Flyover: Red Flag, Las Vegas episode has already garnered more than 52,000 views

During the 15-minute video, Flo chats with a number of individuals involved, including Flt. Lt. Calum Falconer from RAF Lossiemouth.

Speaking on the tarmac, Flt. Lt. Falconer said: “We did a trail out here – it took us about a week-and-a-half – we went from Scotland to the Azores, the Azores to Bermuda, Bermuda to Florida and Florida to here. It was a good trip.

“It’s a really unique mix of aircraft that we wouldn’t get anywhere else, so for us, it is the best training we can do.”

RAF Lossiemouth mesmerised by Vegas skyline

Speaking about Red Flag, he added: “It’s fantastic.

“It’s great coming here, being with our partners and allies from the US and Australia, being away from home and working somewhere new, unique and unfamiliar.

“It’s been a good time so far.”

The pilots have had the opportunity to fly a mix of aircraft including Typhoons, F35s, F16s, F15s, B52 and the Boeing E-7 Wedgetail.

For the Lossie pilot, the highlight has been seeing the Vegas skyline lit up after a successful evening mission.

“It’s an incredible experience, really really cool to see, especially after busy night mission out there on the training area,” he said.

Flo, meanwhile, said: “Red Flag is world-renowned and it is one we’ve been keen to bring viewers to.

“The intensity of the exercise is unmatched, and this episode captures the epic scale of it all.”

Since its launch in 2023, The Fighter Show has surpassed 2 million views on YouTube, with viewers of the series enjoying unique access to the world of aviation and defence.

The episode – The Flyover: Red Flag, Las Vegas – can be viewed on Eurofighter’s YouTube channel here.