News Police confirm missing Lhanbryde boy, 12, has been found Riley Minnican was spotted in his school uniform at the high school on Wednesday morning. By Ena Saracevic March 13 2025, 3:10 pm March 13 2025, 3:10 pm Police confirm missing Lhanbryde boy, 12, has been found 0 comment Police confirmed Riley has been traced safely. Image: Police Scotland Police have thanked the public after a missing 12-year-old boy from Lhanbryde has been found. Riley Minnican had last been seen at Elgin High School at about 8.40am on Wednesday. Police confirmed that they had traced Riley, shortly after 4pm today. 12-year-old Lhanbryde boy found after being reported missing A statement reads: "Police Scotland North East Division can confirm that Riley Minnican who had previously been reported missing, has been traced. "We would like to thank members of the public for their response."
