Police confirm missing Lhanbryde boy, 12, has been found

Police have thanked the public after a missing 12-year-old boy from Lhanbryde has been found.

Riley Minnican had last been seen at Elgin High School at about 8.40am on Wednesday.

Police confirmed that they had traced Riley, shortly after 4pm today.

A statement reads: “Police Scotland North East Division can confirm that Riley Minnican who had previously been reported missing, has been traced.

“We would like to thank members of the public for their response.”