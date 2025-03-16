GALLERY: Jazz The Day brings the beat to Aberdeen’s Great Western Community Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

GALLERY: Jazz The Day brings the beat to Aberdeen’s Great Western Community Centre

Jazz The Day returned as part of the Aberdeen Jazz Festival.

Jazz the Day at Great Western Community Centre, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Jazz the Day at Great Western Community Centre, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Emma Grady

Jazz The Day returned as part of the Aberdeen Jazz Festival, which takes place until March 23, 2025, featuring an 11-day programme of concerts and events across the Granite City.

Held at the Great Western Community Centre, Jazz The Day packed a diverse selection of performances into one exciting venue.

With just one ticket, attendees enjoyed a full day of jazz entertainment, and children under five attended for free.

The event featured a diverse range of talent, including Afro-fusion, Flamenco, and swing.

The Katie Mackie Trio brings swing classics back to life, while the Rosalind Orr Trio combines jazz with folk and blues and many more.

Aberdeen Jazz Festival runs a Youth Ensemble and various workshops during the March Festival and throughout the year.

Our Press and Journal photographer, Kath Flannery, was there to capture all the vibrant moments

 

Philip Adie Trio musician.
Rosalind Orr Trio.
Rosalind Orr Trio audience.
Skilled musicians performed.
A day of jazz.
Great Western Community Centre coming alive with jazz.
Katie Mackie performing.
Louis Stephenson with Polly and Edwyn Gilchrist.
Philip Adie Trio on stage.
Jazz Vinyl Cafe.
Katie Mackie audience enjoying the performance.
Family and jazz.
Ravenafrikulture Showcase ft. AY Bangz, Likkle Banti, Rajoor + Riverlite Band.
Young jazz enthusiasts.
The audience watch Ravenafrikulture Showcase ft. AY Bangz, Likkle Banti, Rajoor + Riverlite Band.
Eva Purkis gets a closer look at the instruments.
Captivating performances.
Elliot and Eva Purkis, Suilevn and Flora Kyncl at the children’s concert.
Philip Adie Trio guitar player
Philip Adie Trio cello player.

 

Conversation