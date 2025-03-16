GALLERY: Jazz The Day brings the beat to Aberdeen’s Great Western Community Centre

Jazz The Day returned as part of the Aberdeen Jazz Festival, which takes place until March 23, 2025, featuring an 11-day programme of concerts and events across the Granite City.

Held at the Great Western Community Centre, Jazz The Day packed a diverse selection of performances into one exciting venue.

With just one ticket, attendees enjoyed a full day of jazz entertainment, and children under five attended for free.

The event featured a diverse range of talent, including Afro-fusion, Flamenco, and swing.

The Katie Mackie Trio brings swing classics back to life, while the Rosalind Orr Trio combines jazz with folk and blues and many more.

Aberdeen Jazz Festival runs a Youth Ensemble and various workshops during the March Festival and throughout the year.

Our Press and Journal photographer, Kath Flannery, was there to capture all the vibrant moments