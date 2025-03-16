GALLERY: Jazz The Day brings the beat to Aberdeen’s Great Western Community Centre Jazz The Day returned as part of the Aberdeen Jazz Festival. Jazz the Day at Great Western Community Centre, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson By Katherine Ferries & Emma Grady March 16 2025, 7:56 pm March 16 2025, 7:56 pm Share GALLERY: Jazz The Day brings the beat to Aberdeen’s Great Western Community Centre Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6713180/aberdeen-jazz-festival-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Jazz The Day returned as part of the Aberdeen Jazz Festival, which takes place until March 23, 2025, featuring an 11-day programme of concerts and events across the Granite City. Held at the Great Western Community Centre, Jazz The Day packed a diverse selection of performances into one exciting venue. With just one ticket, attendees enjoyed a full day of jazz entertainment, and children under five attended for free. The event featured a diverse range of talent, including Afro-fusion, Flamenco, and swing. The Katie Mackie Trio brings swing classics back to life, while the Rosalind Orr Trio combines jazz with folk and blues and many more. Aberdeen Jazz Festival runs a Youth Ensemble and various workshops during the March Festival and throughout the year. Our Press and Journal photographer, Kath Flannery, was there to capture all the vibrant moments Philip Adie Trio musician. Rosalind Orr Trio. Rosalind Orr Trio audience. Skilled musicians performed. A day of jazz. Great Western Community Centre coming alive with jazz. Katie Mackie performing. Louis Stephenson with Polly and Edwyn Gilchrist. Philip Adie Trio on stage. Jazz Vinyl Cafe. Katie Mackie audience enjoying the performance. Family and jazz. Ravenafrikulture Showcase ft. AY Bangz, Likkle Banti, Rajoor + Riverlite Band. Young jazz enthusiasts. The audience watch Ravenafrikulture Showcase ft. AY Bangz, Likkle Banti, Rajoor + Riverlite Band. Eva Purkis gets a closer look at the instruments. Captivating performances. Elliot and Eva Purkis, Suilevn and Flora Kyncl at the children’s concert. Philip Adie Trio guitar player Philip Adie Trio cello player.
