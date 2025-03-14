Aberdeen Glee Challenge: The best 173 pictures from night 3 at the Music Hall.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Aberdeen Glee Challenge: The best 173 pictures from night 3 at the Music Hall.

The overall winners will be decided in the final on Tuesday, March 25.

The Scottish Primary School Glee Challenge 2025 Northeast Scotland Sectionals 3, at Aberdeen Music Hall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Scottish Primary School Glee Challenge 2025 Northeast Scotland Sectionals 3, at Aberdeen Music Hall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Jamie Sinclair & Emma Grady

The third group of Aberdeen Schools taking part in the Glee Challenge took to the stage at Aberdeen Music Hall last night.

Each school’s kids performed three songs in keeping with the ‘Scottish contemporary pop and rock’ theme.

The competition is organised by the Frisson Foundation, who aim to encourage school children to showcase their musical talents.

Kids from across the shire wowed audiences, with Fernielea School being named Wednesday’s champion.

The grand finale will take place at the Music Hall on Tuesday, March 25, where an overall winner will be decided.

Once the overall winners are crowned, they will be put forward for the regional finals.

Tickets are available for the finale, which can be purchased from the Aberdeen Performing Arts website.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the best moments from night three.

 

Cluny Primary School

Cluny Primary School.
Cluny Primary School.
Cluny Primary School.
Cluny Primary School.
Cluny Primary School.
Cluny Primary School.
Cluny Primary School.
Cluny Primary School.
Cluny Primary School.
Cluny Primary School.
Cluny Primary School.
Cluny Primary School.
Cluny Primary School.
Cluny Primary School.
Cluny Primary School.
Cluny Primary School.
Cluny Primary School.
Cluny Primary School.
Cluny Primary School.
Cluny Primary School.
Cluny Primary School.
Cluny Primary School.
Cluny Primary School.

Monymusk Primary School

Monymusk Primary School.
Monymusk Primary School.
Monymusk Primary School.
Monymusk Primary School.
Monymusk Primary School.
Monymusk Primary School.
Monymusk Primary School.
Monymusk Primary School.
Monymusk Primary School.
Monymusk Primary School.
Monymusk Primary School.
Monymusk Primary School.
Monymusk Primary School.
Monymusk Primary School.
Monymusk Primary School.
Monymusk Primary School.

Dales Park Primary School

Dales Park Primary School.
Dales Park Primary School.
Dales Park Primary School.
Dales Park Primary School.
Dales Park Primary School.
Dales Park Primary School.
Dales Park Primary School.
Dales Park Primary School.
Dales Park Primary School.
Dales Park Primary School.
Dales Park Primary School.
Dales Park Primary School.
Dales Park Primary School.
Dales Park Primary School.
Dales Park Primary School.
Dales Park Primary School.
Dales Park Primary School.
Dales Park Primary School.
Dales Park Primary School.
Dales Park Primary School.
Dales Park Primary School.
Dales Park Primary School.
Dales Park Primary School.
Dales Park Primary School.

Kingswells Primary School

Kingswells Primary School.
Kingswells Primary School.
Kingswells Primary School.
Kingswells Primary School.
Kingswells Primary School.
Kingswells Primary School.
Kingswells Primary School.
Kingswells Primary School.
Kingswells Primary School.
Kingswells Primary School.
Kingswells Primary School.
Kingswells Primary School.
Kingswells Primary School.
Kingswells Primary School.
Kingswells Primary School.
Kingswells Primary School.
Kingswells Primary School.
Kingswells Primary School.
Kingswells Primary School.
Kingswells Primary School.
Kingswells Primary School.
Kingswells Primary School.
Kingswells Primary School.

Kellands Primary School

Kellands Primary School.
Kellands Primary School.
Kellands Primary School.
Kellands Primary School.
Kellands Primary School.
Kellands Primary School.
Kellands Primary School.
Kellands Primary School.
Kellands Primary School.
Kellands Primary School.
Kellands Primary School.
Kellands Primary School.
Kellands Primary School.
Kellands Primary School.
Kellands Primary School.
Kellands Primary School.
Kellands Primary School.
Kellands Primary School.
Kellands Primary School.
Kellands Primary School.
Kellands Primary School.
Kellands Primary School.
Kellands Primary School.
Kellands Primary School.
Kellands Primary School.

Brimmond Primary School

Brimmond Primary School.
Brimmond Primary School.
Brimmond Primary School.
Brimmond Primary School.
Brimmond Primary School.
Brimmond Primary School.
Brimmond Primary School.
Brimmond Primary School.
Brimmond Primary School.
Brimmond Primary School.
Brimmond Primary School.
Brimmond Primary School.
Brimmond Primary School.
Brimmond Primary School.
Brimmond Primary School.
Brimmond Primary School.
Brimmond Primary School.
Brimmond Primary School.
Brimmond Primary School.
Brimmond Primary School.
Brimmond Primary School.
Brimmond Primary School.
Brimmond Primary School.
Brimmond Primary School.
Brimmond Primary School.
Brimmond Primary School.

Elrick Primary School

Elrick Primary School.
Elrick Primary School.
Elrick Primary School.
Elrick Primary School.
Elrick Primary School.
Elrick Primary School.
Elrick Primary School.
Elrick Primary School.
Elrick Primary School.
Elrick Primary School.
Elrick Primary School.
Elrick Primary School.
Elrick Primary School.
Elrick Primary School.
Elrick Primary School.
Elrick Primary School.
Elrick Primary School.
Elrick Primary School.
Elrick Primary School.
Elrick Primary School.
Elrick Primary School.
Elrick Primary School.
Elrick Primary School.
Elrick Primary School.
Elrick Primary School.
Elrick Primary School.

Judges, host, audience and winners

Sectionals 3 winners – Elrick Primary School.
The panel of judges.
Elrick Primary School supporter.
Supporters in the audience cheering on the choirs.
Host Ali McLaren.
Brimmond Primary School supporters.
Elrick Primary School supporters.
The audience cheering on the choirs.
Supporters from the audience.

Conversation