Aberdeen Glee Challenge: The best 173 pictures from night 3 at the Music Hall.

The third group of Aberdeen Schools taking part in the Glee Challenge took to the stage at Aberdeen Music Hall last night.

Each school’s kids performed three songs in keeping with the ‘Scottish contemporary pop and rock’ theme.

The competition is organised by the Frisson Foundation, who aim to encourage school children to showcase their musical talents.

Kids from across the shire wowed audiences, with Fernielea School being named Wednesday’s champion.

The grand finale will take place at the Music Hall on Tuesday, March 25, where an overall winner will be decided.

Once the overall winners are crowned, they will be put forward for the regional finals.

Tickets are available for the finale, which can be purchased from the Aberdeen Performing Arts website.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the best moments from night three.

Cluny Primary School

Monymusk Primary School

Dales Park Primary School

Kingswells Primary School

Kellands Primary School

Brimmond Primary School

Elrick Primary School

Judges, host, audience and winners