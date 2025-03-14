News Aberdeen Glee Challenge: The best 173 pictures from night 3 at the Music Hall. The overall winners will be decided in the final on Tuesday, March 25. The Scottish Primary School Glee Challenge 2025 Northeast Scotland Sectionals 3, at Aberdeen Music Hall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson By Jamie Sinclair & Emma Grady March 14 2025, 10:07 am March 14 2025, 10:07 am Share Aberdeen Glee Challenge: The best 173 pictures from night 3 at the Music Hall. Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6713183/aberdeen-glee-challenge-night-three/ Copy Link 0 comment The third group of Aberdeen Schools taking part in the Glee Challenge took to the stage at Aberdeen Music Hall last night. Each school’s kids performed three songs in keeping with the ‘Scottish contemporary pop and rock’ theme. The competition is organised by the Frisson Foundation, who aim to encourage school children to showcase their musical talents. Kids from across the shire wowed audiences, with Fernielea School being named Wednesday's champion. The grand finale will take place at the Music Hall on Tuesday, March 25, where an overall winner will be decided. Once the overall winners are crowned, they will be put forward for the regional finals. Tickets are available for the finale, which can be purchased from the Aberdeen Performing Arts website. Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the best moments from night three. Schools performing included: Cluny Primary School, Monymusk Primary School, and Dales Park Primary School. Schools performing included: Kingswells Primary School and Kellands Primary School. Schools performing included: Brimmond Primary School. Schools performing included: Elrick Primary School. Sectionals 3 winners – Elrick Primary School. The panel of judges. Host Ali McLaren.
