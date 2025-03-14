Teen’s illegal e-bike seized after anti-social behaviour in Elgin

An illegal e-bike has been seized from a teenager after reports of anti-social use around Elgin.

Complaints from members of the local community led to police patrols being undertaken throughout Moray.

Following several incidents on 12 and 13 March, an offending vehicle has been traced and seized by cops.

The 17-year-old rider of the bike will be subject to a report to the Procurator Fiscal.

Constable Hogg from the Elgin road policing team said “Anti-social behaviour of any sort is not acceptable, including using any vehicles.

“The message is simple: if you are caught riding an illegal e-bike, e-scooter or motorbike, we will seize them, and it will likely be cost-prohibitive to get these vehicles back.

“The riders also face the possibility of appearing at court.”

Police appeal to parents and guardians of e-bike and e-scooter users

Constable Hogg also reached out to parents and guardians.

He said: “If your child has use of an electric bike or e-scooter or you are considering purchasing one as a gift, please check its specifications to ensure it complies with legal requirements.

“If you already own one that does not meet these standards, I urge you to keep it off public roads to avoid penalties and avoid risking the safety of the riders and others”