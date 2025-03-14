Missing Avoch man, 27, may be camping in Culloden

Officers are appealing for information to find a missing Avoch man who may be camping in Culloden.

Christopher Davis was last seen at about 7am on Wednesday when he left his home address in Avoch.

It is believed Christopher may be camping in the Culloden area of Inverness.

The 27-year-old is described as about 6 feet in height, with long dark hair.

He was wearing a grey jacket and white trainers and in possession of a large Ikea bag containing clothing.

Anyone with information is requested to contact police immediately on 101 or via their website referring to incident number PS-20250312-3333.