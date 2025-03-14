Moray homes without water and B9012 closed at Kintrae Brae after burst pipe

Scottish Water are working to return water supplies to communities across Moray after a burst pipe cut off supplies.

A ten inch water main was reported to have burst at around 6.05am this morning.

The B9012 at Kintrae Brae is closed and a diversion is in place.

Scottish Water were alerted to the burst pipe and sent a team out to begin repairs to the pipe.

They said residents in Elgin and Lossiemouth, within the IV30 and IV31 postcodes, may be affected by the burst pipe.

As well as this, some residents in surrounding areas like Duffus and Burghead have also reported being impacted.

Scottish Water said although it is “difficult” to narrow down specific areas affected, a number of residents may be without water.

Operators and contractors are currently on-site.

While they repair the pipe, they are backfeeding and rezoning areas to keep people with water.

On their website, Scottish Water posted: “We have identified the cause of the interruption to water supply affecting customers in IV30 and IV31, Elgin and are currently arranging the repair to return supplies to normal.”

The team at Lossiemouth Community Hub have said they are open today if any local residents without water want to fill up water bottles or come in for a cup of coffee.

Diversions in place as teams repair burst water pipe

A post put out by Police Scotland said: “The B9012 at the Kintrae Brae, Duffus, is closed following a report of a burst water pipe around 6.05am on Friday, March 14.

“Drivers are asked to avoid the area and local diversions are in place.”

The news comes after an earlier burst water main yesterday in Elgin.

A team was sent to the A96, near Lady Hill, where they worked to repair a burst water pipe from the previous day.

It caused tailbacks on the A96 as temporary traffic lights were installed, and the road was then closed.

Repairs on Thursday’s broken water main are now understood to be complete.