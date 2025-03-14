Moray homes without water and B9012 closed at Kintrae Brae after burst pipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray homes without water and B9012 closed at Kintrae Brae after burst pipe

Scottish Water are on the scene carrying out repairs

By Ena Saracevic
Scottish Water van
Scottish Water are working to repair the pipe. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Scottish Water are working to return water supplies to communities across Moray after a burst pipe cut off supplies.

A ten inch water main was reported to have burst at around 6.05am this morning.

The B9012 at Kintrae Brae is closed and a diversion is in place.

Scottish Water were alerted to the burst pipe and sent a team out to begin repairs to the pipe.

They said residents in Elgin and Lossiemouth, within the IV30 and IV31 postcodes, may be affected by the burst pipe.

As well as this, some residents in surrounding areas like Duffus and Burghead have also reported being impacted.

Scottish Water said although it is “difficult” to narrow down specific areas affected, a number of residents may be without water.

Some homes in Lossiemouth are affected. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Operators and contractors are currently on-site.

While they repair the pipe, they are backfeeding and rezoning areas to keep people with water.

On their website, Scottish Water posted: “We have identified the cause of the interruption to water supply affecting customers in IV30 and IV31, Elgin and are currently arranging the repair to return supplies to normal.”

The team at Lossiemouth Community Hub have said they are open today if any local residents without water want to fill up water bottles or come in for a cup of coffee. 

Diversions in place as teams repair burst water pipe

A post put out by Police Scotland said: “The B9012 at the Kintrae Brae, Duffus, is closed following a report of a burst water pipe around 6.05am on Friday, March 14.

“Drivers are asked to avoid the area and local diversions are in place.”

The news comes after an earlier burst water main yesterday in Elgin.

A team was sent to the A96, near Lady Hill, where they worked to repair a burst water pipe from the previous day.

It caused tailbacks on the A96 as temporary traffic lights were installed, and the road was then closed.

Repairs being done yesterday to another burst water main. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Repairs on Thursday’s broken water main are now understood to be complete.

