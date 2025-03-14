Aberdeenshire GP surgery could close permanently due to growing population in Bridge of Don

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire GP surgery could close permanently due to growing population in Bridge of Don

Operational challenges due to population growth have "significantly impacted" services.

By Chris Cromar
Udny GP surgery.
Udny Station GP surgery could close. Image: Google Maps.

An Aberdeenshire GP surgery could be forced to close its doors due to population growth in an Aberdeen suburb.

Udny Station GP may have to shut with its patients being transferred to a medical practice 10 miles away in Bridge of Don.

The decision was announced in a letter to surgery patients by the practice’s contractor Scotstown Medical Group, which is based in the Granite City suburb.

Scotstown Medical Practice.
Scotstown Medical Practice in Bridge of Don runs Udny’s GP surgery. Image: Google Maps.

In August last year, the surgery – which covers Balmedie, Potterton, Udny Green and other rural localities – reduced its operating hours.

In the letter from the medical group’s director Peter Reynolds, he reveals the decision to consider closure has not been “taken lightly”.

He said operational challenges due to population growth in Bridge of Don have “significantly impacted” their Scotstown practice, which is one of only three practices in the area.

Cloverhill, Bridge of Don.
New housing in Bridge of Don, including at Cloverhill, is putting pressure on public services. Image: DC Thomson.

Known as “Europe’s largest suburb”, Bridge of Don’s population – which is nearing 25,000 including Danestone – is rapidly increasing, with 536 council properties being built in the Cloverhill area.

As well as this, 67 new Cala Homes will be built nearby, while hundreds of homes have already been constructed at the Grandhome, which will comprise of 7,000 properties across seven different “neighbourhoods” when complete.

This has resulted in the GP surgery “informally managing” requests for patient registration, meaning they do not allow new patients unless they meet certain criteria.

House building having ‘negative impact’ on Udny Station GP surgery

Mr Reynolds said: “This has had a negative impact on the Udny surgery, as we have from time to time been unable to release a clinician from Scotstown to support at Udny.”

According to the letter, other reasons for its potential closure include “ongoing challenges in being able to continue providing a GP service at Udny Station”.

Mr Reynolds said this is “becoming more challenging” and is “negatively impacting our service delivery at Udny and Scotstown”, which already has more than 12,500 patients.

They are also facing challenges due to increased operating costs, with the rising charges of medications and operational expenses putting a strain on resources.

The current arrangement is described as “financially unsustainable”.

Ambulances outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary A&E.
Health services in the north-east are already stretched. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Current patients of the Udny branch will have the opportunity to register with another GP practice should they reside within the local area.

However, this opportunity will not be available until 12 weeks after its potential closure.

Also, if the branch does close, patients will also no longer be able to collect prescriptions from the facility, which is located on the village’s Woodside Terrace.

Harriet Cross MP.
Gordon and Buchan MP Harriet Cross said the announcement is “deeply concerning”. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Hitting out at the surgery’s potential closure, Gordon and Buchan MP, Harriet Cross, has written to health bosses with her concerns.

She said: “This announcement is deeply concerning and underlines the incredible pressures that practices in rural communities, such as Udny, are facing.”

‘The system is broken’

“Patients will understandably be worried about this potential closure and the impact it will have on the ability to see a GP face-to-face,” she continued.

“It’s completely unacceptable that patients will have to endure a 20-mile round trip to Scotstown Medical Practice in Bridge of Don, as is being suggested, which is already at breaking point due to the growing population in that area.”

“The knock-on effect of patients not being able to see their GP is putting huge pressure on our overstretched A&E department at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“I have now written to Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership and the Scottish Government asking what measures are being put in place to ensure these communities don’t lose their vital medical centre.”

Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership and Scotstown Medical Practice have been contacted for comment.

