News

Inverness Turkish restaurant relocating to new and bigger premises

Aspendos will make it's new home in what was formerly Escobar.

By Michelle Henderson
Aspendos are preparing to open their restaurant within a 'bigger' unit along Queensgate. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.
An Inverness restaurant is on the move as it looks to expand – though its new home will be just a few doors down.

Turkish eatery Aspendos currently welcomes customers to its site at 26 Queensgate, neighbouring John M Munro Ltd Butchers.

However, over the next month, the business will move along the street to 8 Queensgate, formerly home to Escobar.

Their existing Inverness restaurant will close on the evening of March 22, with plans to reopen by mid-April.

Owner Mustafa Calisir, standing beside the bar holding a red and white sign.
Taking to social media, owner Mustafa Calisir said they “look forward” to welcoming their loyal customers to their “new and bigger” space.

They wrote: “There is exciting news for Aspendos.

“We are delighted to say that we are moving to a new and bigger premises.

“Our restaurant will be relocating to 8 Queensgate (formerly Escobar) and we hope to be open mid April.

“The last day in our current premises will be Saturday March 22.

“We look forward to welcoming all our lovely customers to our new space.”

Inverness diners rally behind Turkish restaurant

Customers flooded the comments section with good wishes as they look forward to enjoying a meal at their new restaurant.

One woman wrote: ” We ate here for the first time in February. Best meal out I’ve ever had. Absolutely delicious food. I can’t wait to visit your new place.”

View of Queensgate Invernes.
Another echoed those sentiments, writing: “Looking forward to eating in your new premises. Love your restaurant.

“Wishing you every success in your new place.”

Another customer wrote: “Exciting times ahead. Can’t wait for the opening. Wish you all the best with the move.”

