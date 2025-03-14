Heritage Quay salon in Aberdeen to close next month as bosses claim business ‘isn’t viable’ due to bus gates and LEZ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heritage Quay salon in Aberdeen to close next month as bosses claim business ‘isn’t viable’ due to bus gates and LEZ

Salon bosses said it was with "a heavy heart" they will have to cease operations next month.

By Graham Fleming
The salon is set to close next month. Image: DC Thomson
A popular Aberdeen salon is to close its doors next month as bosses say it “isn’t financially viable” to run a large business in the city centre.

Heritage Quay, on the Granite City’s Exchange Street, say it is “with a heavy heart” they will have to cease operations from April 5.

Making the shock announcement, bosses blamed the demise of the popular beauty salon on the introduction of bus gates and the low-emission zone (LEZ) in the centre.

The salon is positioned in the centre of the LEZ, and it also finds itself between the major Guild Street and Market Street bus gates.

Owners Heritage Salons confirmed that their last day of trading will be on April 5 next month.

Its equipment and furniture will be sold off afterwards.

The business continues to operate in its other venues on Ellon Road, at Trump International golf course near Balmedie and on Inverurie High Street.

Traffic flow at the Market Street/Guild Street junction in Aberdeen changed significantly when "experimental" bus gates were installed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Market Street/Guild Street junction in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The sad news was announced via social media, in a statement that reads: “It is with a heavy heart we announce the closure of our city centre Quay branch.

“It is not financially viable to keep a large business open in Aberdeen city centre in the middle of the bus gates and LEZ anymore.

“This branch will close on April 5, 2025. Please be aware that all of our other locations continue to trade as normal.

“We thank you for all your custom. Lots of love, Sammy and Katie.”

Bus gates and LEZ slammed by Heritage Quay salon

The bus gates and LEZ measures have been met with major criticism since their introduction over the past two years.

Recently, the former boss of Esslemont and MacIntosh blamed the bus gates for the closure of the Union Street restaurant The Esslemont.

Norman Esslemont – whose family had run the former department store for more than 30 years before its closure in 2007 – launched a cash drive to fund a legal case against Aberdeen City Council’s decision to make the traffic system permanent.

He claims the imposed traffic system is to blame for plummeting footfall in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Council have defended the measures. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the introduction of the LEZ back in June last year sparked protests from those who claim the new zone would not make Aberdeen a cleaner and more sustainable city.

In response to news of the salon’s closure, Aberdeen City Council said it is making a number of investments into the city centre and they would benefit businesses.

A spokesperson said: “The council making a significant investment in the city centre, including transport infrastructure, to create an attractive environment for residents, visitors and businesses.”

