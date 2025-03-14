Heritage Quay salon in Aberdeen to close next month as bosses claim business ‘isn’t viable’ due to bus gates and LEZ

A popular Aberdeen salon is to close its doors next month as bosses say it “isn’t financially viable” to run a large business in the city centre.

Heritage Quay, on the Granite City’s Exchange Street, say it is “with a heavy heart” they will have to cease operations from April 5.

Making the shock announcement, bosses blamed the demise of the popular beauty salon on the introduction of bus gates and the low-emission zone (LEZ) in the centre.

The salon is positioned in the centre of the LEZ, and it also finds itself between the major Guild Street and Market Street bus gates.

Owners Heritage Salons confirmed that their last day of trading will be on April 5 next month.

Its equipment and furniture will be sold off afterwards.

The business continues to operate in its other venues on Ellon Road, at Trump International golf course near Balmedie and on Inverurie High Street.

The sad news was announced via social media, in a statement that reads: “It is with a heavy heart we announce the closure of our city centre Quay branch.

“It is not financially viable to keep a large business open in Aberdeen city centre in the middle of the bus gates and LEZ anymore.

“This branch will close on April 5, 2025. Please be aware that all of our other locations continue to trade as normal.

“We thank you for all your custom. Lots of love, Sammy and Katie.”

Bus gates and LEZ slammed by Heritage Quay salon

The bus gates and LEZ measures have been met with major criticism since their introduction over the past two years.

Recently, the former boss of Esslemont and MacIntosh blamed the bus gates for the closure of the Union Street restaurant The Esslemont.

Norman Esslemont – whose family had run the former department store for more than 30 years before its closure in 2007 – launched a cash drive to fund a legal case against Aberdeen City Council’s decision to make the traffic system permanent.

He claims the imposed traffic system is to blame for plummeting footfall in Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, the introduction of the LEZ back in June last year sparked protests from those who claim the new zone would not make Aberdeen a cleaner and more sustainable city.

In response to news of the salon’s closure, Aberdeen City Council said it is making a number of investments into the city centre and they would benefit businesses.

A spokesperson said: “The council making a significant investment in the city centre, including transport infrastructure, to create an attractive environment for residents, visitors and businesses.”