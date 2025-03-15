What’s life like on exercise with north-east and Highland soldiers in Romania?

As politicians debate the geopolitics of European security in the face of the Russian threat, it was a privilege to spend five days in bitterly cold Romania with soldiers from north and north-east Scotland.

The men and women of 4th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland (4 SCOTS) and other soldiers spoke to The P&J as the boots on the ground of Exercise Steadfast Dart.

NATO’s largest exercise this year – planned long before President Donald Trump withdrew US support for Ukraine – aimed to strengthen the alliance’s eastern flank and demonstrate how quickly allies can come to the defence of an ally under attack.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has since announced readiness to deploy British troops and aircraft to Ukraine as part of a European “coalition of the willing”, aiming to uphold Kyiv’s sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression.

But who are the men and women who could soon be on the front lines of Europe’s most significant military crisis in decades?

In a world keen to avoid the brink, I travelled 2,000 miles to meet some of the north-east and Highlands and Islands soldiers on exercise in Romania, just a few dozen miles from the Ukraine border.

Staff Sergeant Samantha Ferguson: Argyll medic’s role in Exercise Steadfast Dart

Visiting 4 SCOTS and the British Army’s 3 Medical Regiment at the Smardan Romanian Army training base just 16 miles from the Ukraine border, it’s sobering to join young soldiers as they receive first aid training and hear lessons learned from the war in Ukraine.

In contrast to the counter insurgencies of Iraq/Afghanistan in recent decades, ‘new’ 21st century training covers the return of First World War-style trench warfare, combined with the devastating impact of targeted drone strikes.

However, there’s also the day-to-day ailments that you might expect from any large community of soldiers spending time together.

Staff Sergeant Samantha Ferguson, from Argyll, is helping to lead a team of medics as part of the Medical Reception Station (MRS).

The 33-year-old, originally from Dunoon who grew up in Lochgilphead, completed a nursing degree at Napier University in Edinburgh.

She found her calling in the Army, drawn by the promise of adventure training, career progression, and the opportunity to work alongside people from different countries.

Now, nearly 12 years into her military career, Samantha is working as an Emergency Department (ED) nurse.

Her role is vast, managing everything from common colds to broken bones, ensuring the health and wellbeing of soldiers on this crucial NATO exercise.

On a typical day, Samantha and her team see patients with a wide range of ailments – anything from musculoskeletal injuries to skin conditions.

However, she’s also ready to step-up in the event of any future military deployment.

“We treat whatever comes through the door,” she says, “just like any civilian healthcare setting, but with the added complexity of being in a deployed environment.”

Despite the challenges of working in a tent in such a harsh setting, she remains unfazed, relying on the support of her team and the high-quality training she’s received.

Her military experience has taken her to places like Brunei, Norway and America, but it’s the sense of camaraderie that keeps her going.

“Working with people from different nations is incredibly satisfying.

“We all have the same goal, and it’s rewarding to learn from each other,” she says.

Though she’s proud to be part of such a significant exercise for the future security of Europe, there are emotional costs to military life.

Samantha, who is married to an officer in the Royal Gurkha Rifles, understands the sacrifices involved.

“You miss your significant others, of course,” she says.

However, she adds: “We both have an understanding. It’s part of the job.”

Oban piper says: ‘Wherever the ‘Jocks’ go, the sound of the pipes will closely follow’

Oban-born Lance Corporal (LCpl) Jamie Killorn, 26, an assault pioneer with 4 SCOTS, found himself the focus of international media attention when he proudly piped out of the trenches in front of NATO VIPs on the final day of Exercise Steadfast Dart.

At the end of a large-scale battle simulation, attended by the world’s press, he emerged from the smoke-covered trenches playing a haunting battle song.

The bagpipes are commonly used today for celebration, mourning and entertainment.

But through their history they were, and still are, an instrument of war.

Historically the bagpipes were used to signal on the battlefield or to gather warriors of the clans and to intimidate the enemy.

But most importantly, they motivated troops going into battle. They celebrated victories and mourned the fallen.

‘Scratching the surface’ of piping history

“Piping in the trenches here in Smardan has given me some insight into how it might have been throughout the world wars,” he says.

“But in comparison to some 2,000 pipers that were killed or wounded across those conflicts, and the multiple Victoria Crosses awarded to some of those pipers for performing their duties in the face of the enemy, I feel that I have only scratched the surface of these momentous men.

“As far as our NATO allies are concerned, wherever the ‘Jocks’ go, the sound of the pipes will closely follow.”

After attending Oban High School LCpl Killorn, who worked in hospitality and labouring and is from a farming background, joined the Army to better himself.

As he felt he was “going nowhere” at home, he decided to follow in the footsteps of family members who had served before him.

“My grandfather served, and I grew up with stories which were a big inspiration for me to join up,” he smiles.

Since joining the British Army in 2019, LCpl Killorn, who is first and foremost a soldier dual trained in machineguns, has served and piped all over the world.

The highlights of his career have been the overseas deployments and state ceremonial duties – including the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Coronation of HRH King Charles III.

Aberdeen’s Major Alex Shand leads crucial repairs on ‘game-changing’ exercise

Major Alex Shand, 37, from Aberdeen, joined the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) at 18.

After initially working as an apprentice at BPB Davidson papermill in Mugiemoss, he decided to join the Army, motivated by the desire for a more dynamic career.

Commissioned in 2013, Shand now serves as the Officer Commanding (OC) of Cross Support Company, which provides second-line equipment support during large operations like Exercise Steadfast Dart.

His unit’s primary task is to repair vehicles and equipment that cannot be fixed at the point of failure, offering in-depth repairs using specialised equipment.

As the OC, his role is crucial in ensuring that military operations continue smoothly, especially during multinational exercises like this one.

“We ensure that when equipment breaks down, we can recover and repair it so the operation doesn’t falter,” he explains.

How significant is the exercise?

For Alex, this exercise holds great significance. Having been part of Steadfast Defender last year, he recognises the importance of working alongside NATO partners.

“The ability to work together with NATO forces is a game-changer,” he says.

“We learn how to repair and recover their equipment, making it a seamless operation when we’re deployed together in the future.”

Born and raised in Aberdeen, Alex brings a resilient “get things done” attitude to his role, a mindset he believes is deeply embedded in Scottish culture.

“Scots have a determination to get things done, especially in difficult conditions,” he shares, laughing that being an Aberdonian has helped when the temperatures have dropped to minus-12C.

His experience in Romania, though challenging with freezing temperatures, has been a unique and rewarding one, adding two new countries to his list of places visited.

Having been to Greece on holiday where his unit landed, this has been his first time in Romania and Bulgaria.

‘Old lessons’ learned from Ukraine, says commanding officer Lt Col Gordon Muir

The commanding officer of 4 SCOTS, Lt Col Gordon Muir MBE, is in no doubt that Exercise Steadfast Dart underscores NATO’s ability to quickly mobilise its forces.

In a world where the geopolitical landscape is increasingly volatile, the exercise is not just about proving military capability but also highlighting the resilience of an alliance that stands ready to face any challenge.

The exercise’s focus on trench warfare comes at a time when old lessons are being relearned, particularly in light of recent events in Ukraine.

“This exercise reinforces the importance of unity, tradition and readiness,” he says.

“We’ve all been watching the events in Ukraine closely, and the lessons learned from those conflicts are critical.

“The nature of warfare is changing, and we must be ready for anything.”

Family roots in Fraserburgh

For Lt Col Muir, who has family roots in Fraserburgh, the exercise is a testament to both the regiment’s military prowess and its deep-rooted Scottish heritage.

He emphasises that joining 4 SCOTS means becoming part of a proud tradition – one that links soldiers to traditional communities in the north-east and the Highlands, no matter their background.

“We are part of a wider community, and when you join 4 SCOTS, you become a proud ‘Jock’ regardless of where you come from,” he notes.

Lt Col Muir says the exercise has been a vital demonstration of NATO’s ability to respond swiftly to global crises.

As part of NATO’s newly formed Allied Reaction Force, 4 SCOTS, a light mechanised infantry battle group, is on a 48-hour alert, ready to deploy anywhere in the world to support NATO’s mission at a moment’s notice.

The exercise showcases the battle group’s preparedness, with live-fire demonstrations reflecting the skills, training and dedication of 4 SCOTS soldiers honed over the past year.

As Lt Col Muir puts it: “When the Supreme Allied Commander Europe needs us, we go.”

This underscores NATO’s commitment to maintaining a rapid-response force that can handle a wide array of conflict scenarios, from trench warfare to urban combat.

The exercise marks a critical phase in NATO’s efforts to be ever-ready for deployment at short notice.