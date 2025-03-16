Nairn sheep sanctuary facing crippling expenses as visitors dwindle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Nairn sheep sanctuary facing crippling expenses as visitors dwindle

Irene Mackay, owner of Sociable Sheep Meditation in Auldearn, is working three jobs to meet the sanctuary's soaring expenses. 

Irene Mackay of Auldearn with some of her rescue sheep flock.
Irene Mackay has rescued 29 sheep at her sanctuary near Nairn. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
By Michelle Henderson

Crippling costs have put a Highland sheep sanctuary at risk as its owner toils around the clock to keep it afloat.

Irene Mackay, owner of Sociable Sheep Meditation in Auldearn, near Nairn, is currently working three jobs to meet the sanctuary’s soaring expenses.

Launched two years ago, the business was booming, with Irene and her now 29-strong herd inundated with bookings.

However, with footfall dwindling and soaring vet bills mounting due to the advancing age of some of the sheep, the proud owner admits the last 12 months have been challenging.

Irene Mackay behind a group of sheep.
Irene Mackay has been caring for sheep for more than two decades. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Irene admits caring for her flock has become increasingly challenging.

She said: “I’m probably my own worst enemy because I don’t tend to ask for help.

“I’ve been rescuing sheep for probably around 20 years now and I just take on more and more.

“It was my decision to take them in, so why should anybody else have to pay?

“What I do is I try to work more, so I have three jobs to try to pay and keep everything up to date.

“It’s spiralling. The vet bills are getting ridiculous because the sheep are getting older, and feed bills go up and up every year.”

Irene cuddling up to a sheep in her field.
Describing her flock as “woolly dogs”, Irene says sheep are “amazing creatures.” Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

She added: “Folk have said to me, try GoFundMe, but I almost feel every other rescue is trying the same.

“Everybody is in the same boat and I just thought, it’s my decision to take them on. I almost feel as though it’s cheeky to ask for donations.”

Rescue herd at Nairn sheep sanctuary growing by the day

Her love for the animals began after she spotted a lonely sheep in a field in Nairn back in the early 2000s.

Two decades on, Irene says things have spiralled, with her herd growing ever bigger.

Explaining how it all began, she said: “Many years ago there was a ewe by herself in the field and I watched her for weeks.

“The farmer just left her there. He put things into the field and took other things away, but she was always there.

Irene in the middle of a group of sheep.
The proud sheep owner is working three jobs to meet the rising costs in caring for her beloved flock at the sanctuary at Auldearn, near Nairn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
White woolly sheep
Irene is hoping to raise some awareness of her rescue efforts and attract more visitors to try Sociable Sheep Meditation. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“I messaged them and I said, ‘can I have that sheep’ and he said ‘Oh, the blind one’.

“So that started me off.”

After securing her a companion, her first sheep began suffering fits and sadly had to be put to sleep.

But from there, Irene’s love only grew and she now has a varied herd of 29 sheep.

‘It’s good for the soul’

Irene is hoping to raise some awareness of her rescue efforts and attract more visitors to try Sociable Sheep Meditation.

Describing them as ‘woolly dogs’, she said the flock love interacting with visitors, especially if a ginger nut biscuit or a custard cream is involved.

The proud owner says the sheep are great for reducing anxiety and describes their setting at Auldearn as the icing on the cake.

Irene pictured feeding her sheep.
Irene pictured feeding her sheep. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Irene said: “Anybody that comes out absolutely loves it.

“The sheep love attention, they love cuddles and they love their treats.

“More than anything, they love getting ginger nut biscuits and custard creams. They are amazing creatures.

“Most folk think if you go into a field with sheep, they will just take off in the other direction.

“My lot come running towards you because there is the vague hope they are going to get a biscuit.

“They are really nosy. They will come up to see who is coming in, and people are surprised.

“It’s brilliant fun. It’s nice to get people out and spread awareness that sheep are amazing creatures.

“They are just like big woolly dogs and they love to get their cuddles.

“It’s very peaceful and it’s good for the soul.

“I think people take something away from it. A calmness.”

Conversation