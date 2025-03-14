Van overturns on A92 at Portlethen following collison with car

A van has overturned on the A92 near Portlethen after being involved in a crash with a car.

Emergency services were called to the Aberdeen to Stonehaven road at about 4.30pm on Friday.

Images from the scene show the van on its side following the collision.

Police, the fire service and ambulance crews are currently in attendance.

The condition of the vehicles’ drivers is unknown.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We were called out to a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a van on the A92 at Portlethen at around 4.30pm.

“We deployed two appliances and the Scottish Ambulance Sevice is on scene.

“Police are also on scene currently managing traffic.”

Traffic Scotland confirmed the road is restricted in both directions.

An update shared online states: “The A92 in both directions at Portlethen is currently restricted, due to a road traffic collision.

“Road users are advised to use caution on approach.”

Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.