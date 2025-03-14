Convicted rapist may have travelled to Aberdeen after failing to attend court

A manhunt is under way to trace a convicted rapist who may have travelled to Aberdeen after he failed to appear in court.

Omed Hassan was due to attend the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday for the final day of his trial as jurors deliberated their verdict.

The 26-year-old of Scott Street, Perth, had denied assaulting a female student while she was asleep and incapable of consenting at an address in the Fife town on February 3, 2023.

Despite his notable absence, the trial judge deemed that it was in the interests of justice for the trial to proceed.

The jury returned their guilty verdict in a courtroom where the dock was empty, placing him on the sex offenders’ register.

Warrant issued for arrest of Omed Hassan

A warrant has now been issued for the arrest of Hassan, who has been on bail since February 2024.

24 hours on from his disappearance, police have issued a missing person appeal as they work around the clock to trace him.

He is known to have made frequent visits to Aberdeen as well as Perth and Fife.

Officers have today released a photograph of him alongside a detailed description as part of their “extensive inquiries and searches” in the north-east and across the country.

He is described as being around 6ft tall with short, black hair.

Public urged to stay away and report sightings

Members of the public are being urged not to approach him.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is being asked to contact police.

Inspector Robb said: “I would urge this man to get in contact with the police and if anyone has seen him since Thursday, March 13, or has any information on his whereabouts, please contact us.

“Extensive inquiries and searches are ongoing throughout the areas Omed is known to frequent.

“Members of the public are urged not to approach him but should contact Police Scotland through 101 quoting incident number 0943 of March 13.”