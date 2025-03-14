Convicted rapist may have travelled to Aberdeen after failing to attend court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Convicted rapist may have travelled to Aberdeen after failing to attend court

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Omed Hassan, who has been on the run since Thursday.

By Michelle Henderson
Omed Hassan
Omed Hassan has been reported missing after he failed to appear at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Police Scotland.

A manhunt is under way to trace a convicted rapist who may have travelled to Aberdeen after he failed to appear in court.

Omed Hassan was due to attend the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday for the final day of his trial as jurors deliberated their verdict.

The 26-year-old of Scott Street, Perth, had denied assaulting a female student while she was asleep and incapable of consenting at an address in the Fife town on February 3, 2023.

Despite his notable absence, the trial judge deemed that it was in the interests of justice for the trial to proceed.

The jury returned their guilty verdict in a courtroom where the dock was empty, placing him on the sex offenders’ register.

Warrant issued for arrest of Omed Hassan

A warrant has now been issued for the arrest of Hassan, who has been on bail since February 2024.

24 hours on from his disappearance, police have issued a missing person appeal as they work around the clock to trace him.

Police car in Aberdeen.
Police are carrying out “extensive inquiries and searches” across Aberdeen, as well as Fife and Perth. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

He is known to have made frequent visits to Aberdeen as well as Perth and Fife.

Officers have today released a photograph of him alongside a detailed description as part of their “extensive inquiries and searches” in the north-east and across the country.

He is described as being around 6ft tall with short, black hair.

Public urged to stay away and report sightings

Members of the public are being urged not to approach him.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is being asked to contact police.

Inspector Robb said: “I would urge this man to get in contact with the police and if anyone has seen him since Thursday, March 13, or has any information on his whereabouts, please contact us.

“Extensive inquiries and searches are ongoing throughout the areas Omed is known to frequent.

“Members of the public are urged not to approach him but should contact Police Scotland through 101 quoting incident number 0943 of March 13.”

Conversation