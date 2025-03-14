Watch as cheeky otter breaks into Shetland home and ransacks cupboards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch as cheeky otter breaks into Shetland home and ransacks cupboards

The mammal was caught on video making a mess of kitchen worktops, knocking over lamps and even rifling inside cupboards.

By Graham Fleming

A cheeky otter has been filmed breaking into a Shetland home and causing a disturbance at family dinner time.

While the Mouat family was cooking monkfish tails up for their supper, they had an unexpected guest also looking for a snack.

Donna, husband Ryan, and children Geordie, four, and six-year-old Vaila originally spotted the animal outside their home in South Nesting.

But after going to take a closer look, they were shocked when the animal darted inside their home and starting making a racket.

The otter proceeded to make a mess of their kitchen worktops, knock over lamps and even rifle inside cupboards.

Otter in kitchen
The otter walked over dishes, toppled lamps and even rifled in cupboards.

The whole experience made for an amusing video which was uploaded to social media by Donna last month, and has made the Mouat family something of local celebrities.

Dad, Ryan, who plies his trade as a local fisherman, was just glad nothing was broken.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said: “Surprisingly there was nothing actually broken.

“But we had a bowl of monkfish tails lying around the kitchen worktops which we intended to have for our supper, so I’m glad it didn’t go for them. We managed to salvage them for our tea.

“It managed to knock quite a few tumblers and things, but thankfully the damage was minimal.

“It was a bit of entertainment I suppose for the evening!”

Cheeky otter broke into Shetland home after getting taste for fish

Otter holding packet in mouth
The otter was videoed causing a disturbance.

Ryan theorises that his gallus guest had been feeding on fish outside his home for some time before attempting the break-in.

“I had fish sitting outside of the house and it had obviously been eating them,” he continued.

“We have a stream which cuts through our back garden, and the otters quite often go up from the sea to the loch just 20 yards behind our garden.

“I think it has probably smelt the fish, and decided to nip into the house in search for more.

“We see them quite a lot at the pier and around the boats in search of wee bits of fish, they don’t tend to get startled when you go near them.

Otter on kitchen floor
the cheeky guest darted inside the Mouat’s home.

“We find they are fairly tame. However, the ones you get in the country can get a little wild.”

The video has also made waves within their community – with the Mouat family beginning to be recognised.

Ryan added: “It’s mostly been my wife that’s been getting all the attention, after she posted the video somewhere online.

“There has been a lot of people contacting us about it, it’s made quite a stir!”

