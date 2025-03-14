Inverness go-karting track forced to close temporarily after ‘deliberate’ fire at Fairways Business Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Inverness go-karting track forced to close temporarily after ‘deliberate’ fire at Fairways Business Park

Police are currently on the hunt for a man who "deliberately" drove a car into the park, starting a "devastating" fire last weekend.

By Graham Fleming
Police office stands beyond sign of Inverness Kart Raceway.
Staff at Inverness Kart Raceway are assessing smoke damage to their building with plans to reopen in the coming days. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

An Inverness go-karting track has been forced to close temporarily after a “deliberate” fire at Fairways Business Park last weekend.

Inverness Kart Raceway has today announced that they will be unable to open “for a time” while repair work gets under way.

Fire damage was caused to the entrance of the racetrack when a balaclava-clad man “deliberately” drove a car into nearby traders at the park last Saturday.

Numerous buildings were engulfed in flames, while the driver was seen fleeing the scene on foot towards Walter Scott Drive.

Now, Inverness Kart Raceway has shared an update saying time will be taken to “assess the damage” and “work to rebuild safely”.

The fire has destroyed several premises at Fairways Business Park. Image: George Finlayson
The fire has destroyed several premises at Fairways Business Park. Image: George Finlayson. Image: Walter Geddes

However, in better news, their automotive apprenticeship programme involving primary school pupils will be unaffected in the meantime.

‘We are incredibly grateful no-one was harmed’

Their statement reads: “To our customers we can report that due to a fire at neighbouring business units, Inverness Kart Raceway has suffered fire damage to our entrance which means we are unable to operate and will be closed for a period whilst we assess the damage and work to rebuild safely.

“The good news is that we have access to much of the rest of the IKR unit which is undamaged and that means our Day1 Automotive Foundation Apprenticeship training programme, which has 100 young people attending weekly, will resume on Monday as normal.

Large fire destroys Inverness business park
Emergency services worked at Fairways Business Park overnight. Image: Jasperimage.

“Our Day1 Primary 7 Personal Development Programme, which is also based at IKR and which teaches pupils the basic principles of mental health and personal development while preparing them for the transition to secondary school, is unfortunately having to be postponed for the moment but will be up and running again as soon as we have capacity.

“We are incredibly grateful that no one was hurt during the fire and we very much appreciate all the support already received from our customers, partners, and wider community during this time.

“Your encouragement and patience mean everything as we work towards getting your track back up and running. Thank you.

“Thank you for standing by us and watch this space for future news.”

Police hunt for driver of deliberate Inverness fire-raiser

Meanwhile, police are still on the hunt for the driver who caused the “deliberate” fire at Fairway Business Park.

The fire service sent six appliances to the scene and battled the blaze for more than three hours.

The Harry Gow Bakery, SJ Travel Centre, SJ Gifts, fishmongers Scottish Premium Seafood, hairdressers HFM and Hair Chic were all also destroyed in the fire.

Detectives are continuing to carry out door-to-door inquiries in their hunt for the culprit.

Police vehicles lined up at scene of fire at Fairways Business Park.
Police are on the hunt for the “deliberate” fire-raiser. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Detective Inspector Caroline MacKay said officers are “very keen” to speak to anyone who may have been in the Druid Temple area between 11.30pm and midnight on Saturday evening.

She said: “In particular, I would ask any road users there who have dash cam or recording equipment to check their footage.

“There may be images which could prove vital to our investigation.

“If you saw anything, or anyone, acting suspiciously then please do get in touch with us.”

Conversation