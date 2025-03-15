Glee Challenge: The best 190 pics from night four at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Glee Challenge: The best 190 pics from night four at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom

Kids wowed the crowds once again, as they competed for their place in the next round.

The Scottish Primary School Glee Challenge 2025 Northeast Scotland Sectionals 4, at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Scottish Primary School Glee Challenge 2025 Northeast Scotland Sectionals 4, at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Jamie Sinclair & Emma Grady

Schools from around Aberdeenshire took to the stage for the final Glee Challenge show of the week at the Aberdeen Beach Ballroom.

Pupils from nine schools all performed two songs of their choice as well each performing the set song ‘Clear Blue’ by Chvrches.

Every musical number had to fit with the ‘Scottish contemporary pop and rock’ theme of the show.

This time it was Seafield Primary School who were deemed to be the very best by the judges.

They will join the winners from each night in competing in one final show on Tuesday, March 25.

The winners from that night will be put forward to represent Aberdeenshire in the regional finals.

Kids from around Aberdeenshire have impressed judges and wowed crowds across four brilliant shows.

The competition, organised by the Frisson Foundation, aims to encourage school children to showcase their musical talents.

Tickets for the decider are available from the Aberdeen Performing Arts website.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the best moments from night four.

Crombie Primary School

Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.

Insch Primary School

Insch Primary School.
Insch Primary School.
Insch Primary School.
Insch Primary School.
Insch Primary School.
Insch Primary School.
Insch Primary School.
Insch Primary School.
Insch Primary School.
Insch Primary School.
Insch Primary School.
Insch Primary School.
Insch Primary School.
Insch Primary School.
Insch Primary School.
Insch Primary School.
Insch Primary School.
Insch Primary School.
Insch Primary School.
Insch Primary School.
Insch Primary School.
Insch Primary School.
Insch Primary School.
Insch Primary School.
Insch Primary School.
Insch Primary School.
Insch Primary School.

Heathryburn & Orchard Brae Primary Schools

Heathryburn & Orchard Brae Primary Schools.
Heathryburn & Orchard Brae Primary Schools.
Heathryburn & Orchard Brae Primary Schools.
Heathryburn & Orchard Brae Primary Schools.
Heathryburn & Orchard Brae Primary Schools.
Heathryburn & Orchard Brae Primary Schools.
Heathryburn & Orchard Brae Primary Schools.
Heathryburn & Orchard Brae Primary Schools.
Heathryburn & Orchard Brae Primary Schools.
Heathryburn & Orchard Brae Primary Schools.
Heathryburn & Orchard Brae Primary Schools.
Heathryburn & Orchard Brae Primary Schools.
Heathryburn & Orchard Brae Primary Schools.
Heathryburn & Orchard Brae Primary Schools.
Heathryburn & Orchard Brae Primary Schools.
Heathryburn & Orchard Brae Primary Schools.
Heathryburn & Orchard Brae Primary Schools.
Heathryburn & Orchard Brae Primary Schools.
Heathryburn & Orchard Brae Primary Schools.

Clerkhill Primary School

Clerkhill Primary School.
Clerkhill Primary School.
Clerkhill Primary School.
Clerkhill Primary School.
Clerkhill Primary School.
Clerkhill Primary School.
Clerkhill Primary School.
Clerkhill Primary School.
Clerkhill Primary School.
Clerkhill Primary School.
Clerkhill Primary School.
Clerkhill Primary School.
Clerkhill Primary School.
Clerkhill Primary School.
Clerkhill Primary School.
Clerkhill Primary School.
Clerkhill Primary School.
Clerkhill Primary School.
Clerkhill Primary School.
Clerkhill Primary School.
Clerkhill Primary School.
Clerkhill Primary School.
Clerkhill Primary School.
Clerkhill Primary School.

Greenwards Primary School

Greenwards Primary School.
Greenwards Primary School.
Greenwards Primary School.
Greenwards Primary School.
Greenwards Primary School.
Greenwards Primary School.
Greenwards Primary School.
Greenwards Primary School.
Greenwards Primary School.
Greenwards Primary School.
Greenwards Primary School.
Greenwards Primary School.
Greenwards Primary School.
Greenwards Primary School.
Greenwards Primary School.
Greenwards Primary School.
Greenwards Primary School.
Greenwards Primary School.
Greenwards Primary School.
Greenwards Primary School.
Greenwards Primary School.

Macduff Primary School

Macduff Primary School.
Macduff Primary School.
Macduff Primary School.
Macduff Primary School.
Macduff Primary School.
Macduff Primary School.
Macduff Primary School.
Macduff Primary School.
Macduff Primary School.
Macduff Primary School.
Macduff Primary School.
Macduff Primary School.
Macduff Primary School.
Macduff Primary School.
Macduff Primary School.
Macduff Primary School.
Macduff Primary School.
Macduff Primary School.
Macduff Primary School.
Macduff Primary School.
Macduff Primary School.

Pilmuir Primary School

Pilmuir Primary School.
Pilmuir Primary School.
Pilmuir Primary School.
Pilmuir Primary School.
Pilmuir Primary School.
Pilmuir Primary School.
Pilmuir Primary School.
Pilmuir Primary School.
Pilmuir Primary School.
Pilmuir Primary School.
Pilmuir Primary School.
Pilmuir Primary School.
Pilmuir Primary School.
Pilmuir Primary School.
Pilmuir Primary School.
Pilmuir Primary School.

Seafield Primary School

Seafield Primary School.
Seafield Primary School.
Seafield Primary School.
Seafield Primary School.
Seafield Primary School.
Seafield Primary School.
Seafield Primary School.
Seafield Primary School.
Seafield Primary School.
Seafield Primary School.
Seafield Primary School.
Seafield Primary School.
Seafield Primary School.
Seafield Primary School.
Seafield Primary School.
Seafield Primary School.
Seafield Primary School.
Seafield Primary School.
Seafield Primary School.
Seafield Primary School.
Seafield Primary School.
Seafield Primary School.
Seafield Primary School.

Winners, judges, host and audience

Sectional 4 winners – Seafield Primary School.
Pilmuir Primary School performers.
Crombie Primary School performers.
Clerkhill Primary School performers.
Every seat taken.
All eyes on the performances.
The panel of judges.
Crombie Primary School performers.
Host Ali McLaren.
The audience cheering on the performers.

Conversation