News Glee Challenge: The best 190 pics from night four at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom Kids wowed the crowds once again, as they competed for their place in the next round. The Scottish Primary School Glee Challenge 2025 Northeast Scotland Sectionals 4, at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson By Jamie Sinclair & Emma Grady March 15 2025, 11:29 am March 15 2025, 11:29 am Share Glee Challenge: The best 190 pics from night four at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6714525/glee-show-aberdeen-last-show-of-week/ Copy Link 0 comment Schools from around Aberdeenshire took to the stage for the final Glee Challenge show of the week at the Aberdeen Beach Ballroom. Pupils from nine schools all performed two songs of their choice as well each performing the set song ‘Clear Blue’ by Chvrches. Every musical number had to fit with the ‘Scottish contemporary pop and rock’ theme of the show. This time it was Seafield Primary School who were deemed to be the very best by the judges. They will join the winners from each night in competing in one final show on Tuesday, March 25. The winners from that night will be put forward to represent Aberdeenshire in the regional finals. Kids from around Aberdeenshire have impressed judges and wowed crowds across four brilliant shows. The competition, organised by the Frisson Foundation, aims to encourage school children to showcase their musical talents. Tickets for the decider are available from the Aberdeen Performing Arts website. Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the best moments from night four. Crombie Primary School Crombie Primary School. Crombie Primary School. Crombie Primary School. Crombie Primary School. Crombie Primary School. Crombie Primary School. Crombie Primary School. Crombie Primary School. All eyes on the performances. The panel of judges. Crombie Primary School performers. Host Ali McLaren. The audience cheering on the performers.
