Glee Challenge: The best 190 pics from night four at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom

Schools from around Aberdeenshire took to the stage for the final Glee Challenge show of the week at the Aberdeen Beach Ballroom.

Pupils from nine schools all performed two songs of their choice as well each performing the set song ‘Clear Blue’ by Chvrches.

Every musical number had to fit with the ‘Scottish contemporary pop and rock’ theme of the show.

This time it was Seafield Primary School who were deemed to be the very best by the judges.

They will join the winners from each night in competing in one final show on Tuesday, March 25.

The winners from that night will be put forward to represent Aberdeenshire in the regional finals.

Kids from around Aberdeenshire have impressed judges and wowed crowds across four brilliant shows.

The competition, organised by the Frisson Foundation, aims to encourage school children to showcase their musical talents.

Tickets for the decider are available from the Aberdeen Performing Arts website.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the best moments from night four.

Crombie Primary School

Insch Primary School

Heathryburn & Orchard Brae Primary Schools

Clerkhill Primary School

Greenwards Primary School

Macduff Primary School

Pilmuir Primary School

Seafield Primary School

Winners, judges, host and audience