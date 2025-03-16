Lyric Musical Society preparing to fly onto HMT stage with Witches of Eastwick

After months of learning lines, choreography and stage directions, three witches are ready to fly onto the His Majesty’s Theatre stage.

A talented cast of local performers will cast a spell over Aberdeen audiences when their production of Witches of Eastwick makes its debut on Wednesday.

While 35 singers, dancers and actors will grace the stage, The Lyric Musical Society has more than 50 additional members who are vital to the task of making the show a reality.

From the production team and backstage crew, to costume fitters and set designers, they have all been working tirelessly for months – and all while juggling other life commitments.

“It definitely feels like a second job but it is a passion project,” director Kyle Yeats told The Press and Journal.

“We’ve been rehearsing for six months, but I’ve probably been working on it for nine.”

The 35-year-old has been involved with Lyric since 2016 and is making his directorial debut for the company with Witches of Eastwick.

“Lyric are good at growing talent in-house and offer opportunities on stage as well as backstage or in a production role,” he said.

“Although I’ve performed in the past, I definitely see my strengths backstage now.

“So when I was offered the opportunity to direct, I grabbed it with both hands.”

Lyric revisiting Witches of Eastwick

The Aberdeen-based society performed the same show 17-years-ago, so Kyle was keen to put his own stamp on the musical.

“I love female-led stories, so having the three witches at the forefront has given me the chance to work closely with our leading ladies,” he added.

“I had a clear vision for what I wanted to do and I’m excited to bring it all to life on stage.”

Witches of Eastwick tells the story of Alexandra, Jane and Sukie – three divorcees in small town America who are unaware they are witches when they start to fantasise about their ideal man.

But when the mysterious Darryl Van Horne coincidentally arrives in the neighborhood, they soon regret what they wished for.

Leading lady Lynsey Duncan felt a strong connection with the characters – and that is what encouraged her to audition for a main part in her 10th year with Lyric.

“It appealed to me as a feminist because it centres on female empowerment,” she said.

“And my character in particular spoke to me because our lives have a lot of crossovers.

“It’s the first lead role I’ve taken on since 2018 and part of that is because of my personal work commitments.”

‘We see ourselves as a family’

Lynsey has been juggling her roles as a primary school head teacher and a committee member with learning lines, musical numbers, dance moves – and how to fly.

“It’s a huge commitment but when you’re passionate about something you don’t mind giving up your time,” she said.

“Lyric are fantastic for having a team vibe and as a committee we want to ensure it’s inclusive and everyone feels supported. We see ourselves as a family.

“Everyone who comes to see the show will see the performers on stage but there is a huge amount of work going on backstage too.

“There’s the production team, those designing and building the set, costume making and fitting, stage crew, lighting, sound, the orchestra.

“Nobody else really sees the backstage elements.”

As the buzz for opening night builds, so does the workload for Lyric’s dedicated committee members.

The group of nine will all also be on stage or backstage at HMT next week – among them chairperson Kirsten Knight.

“Although it’s a lot of work it’s also light relief from the day job,” the local law firm partner said.

“It’s nice to see friends and rehearse – we do it because we love to perform and being part of the company.

“This week I’ve been liaising on marketing, monitoring ticket sales and talking to the production team on a daily basis.

“There’s a lot of things for the committee. We’re wearing a lot of hats.”

Decades of entertaining Aberdeen audiences

Lyric first formed in the Granite City more than seven decades ago and since then the group has received high praise for developing local talent.

While some members have been involved since the early days, others will make their debut with the company in Witches of Eastwick.

Leading man Grant Ogston will be flying the Peterhead flag when he steps onto the HMT stage for the very first time.

“Lyric has always been on my radar but I only joined the company in September for this show,” he said.

“I was very lucky to be asked to be the top billed man in the show and since then it has been rehearsals, rehearsals, rehearsals.

“It’s good to get stuck into something. And it’s called a play for a reason – we all just go up there and have fun.”

Head to the box office for Witches of Eastwick tickets

Grant started learning the role of Darryl Van Horne while still in rehearsals for the Peterhead panto, which he has written for the past five years.

“At one point I said if work is going to get in the way, don’t worry I’ll quit my job,” he added.

There is a “power of work” involved in bringing a musical to the stage of HMT and everyone involved in Lyric does it because they are passionate about entertaining the north-east.

“We’re so blessed to have so many musicals come to HMT now but people can’t afford to go see every show,” Kirsten added.

“We rely on local audiences and we hope they’ll get behind us and support local theatre.”

Witches of Eastwick will run at HMT between Wednesday March 19 and Saturday March 22. Tickets are available here.