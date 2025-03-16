Lyric Musical Society preparing to fly onto HMT stage with Witches of Eastwick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lyric Musical Society preparing to fly onto HMT stage with Witches of Eastwick

A "power of work" has gone into the Aberdeen-based company's latest production.

Lynsey Duncan and Grant Ogston in rehearsals for Witches of Eastwick
Lynsey Duncan and Grant Ogston in rehearsals for The Lyric Musical Society's upcoming production of Witches of Eastwick. Image: The Lyric Musical Society.
By Ellie Milne

After months of learning lines, choreography and stage directions, three witches are ready to fly onto the His Majesty’s Theatre stage.

A talented cast of local performers will cast a spell over Aberdeen audiences when their production of Witches of Eastwick makes its debut on Wednesday.

While 35 singers, dancers and actors will grace the stage, The Lyric Musical Society has more than 50 additional members who are vital to the task of making the show a reality.

From the production team and backstage crew, to costume fitters and set designers, they have all been working tirelessly for months – and all while juggling other life commitments.

“It definitely feels like a second job but it is a passion project,” director Kyle Yeats told The Press and Journal.

“We’ve been rehearsing for six months, but I’ve probably been working on it for nine.”

Kyle Yeats headshot
Kyle is making his directing debut for Lyric with Witches of Eastwick. Image: The Lyric Musical Society.

The 35-year-old has been involved with Lyric since 2016 and is making his directorial debut for the company with Witches of Eastwick.

“Lyric are good at growing talent in-house and offer opportunities on stage as well as backstage or in a production role,” he said.

“Although I’ve performed in the past, I definitely see my strengths backstage now.

“So when I was offered the opportunity to direct, I grabbed it with both hands.”

Lyric revisiting Witches of Eastwick

The Aberdeen-based society performed the same show 17-years-ago, so Kyle was keen to put his own stamp on the musical.

“I love female-led stories, so having the three witches at the forefront has given me the chance to work closely with our leading ladies,” he added.

“I had a clear vision for what I wanted to do and I’m excited to bring it all to life on stage.”

Witches of Eastwick tells the story of Alexandra, Jane and Sukie – three divorcees in small town America who are unaware they are witches when they start to fantasise about their ideal man.

But when the mysterious Darryl Van Horne coincidentally arrives in the neighborhood, they soon regret what they wished for.

Leading lady Lynsey Duncan felt a strong connection with the characters – and that is what encouraged her to audition for a main part in her 10th year with Lyric.

“It appealed to me as a feminist because it centres on female empowerment,” she said.

“And my character in particular spoke to me because our lives have a lot of crossovers.

Lynsey Duncan headshot
Lynsey Duncan is celebrating her 10th year as a member of Lyric. Image: The Lyric Musical Society.

“It’s the first lead role I’ve taken on since 2018 and part of that is because of my personal work commitments.”

‘We see ourselves as a family’

Lynsey has been juggling her roles as a primary school head teacher and a committee member with learning lines, musical numbers, dance moves – and how to fly.

“It’s a huge commitment but when you’re passionate about something you don’t mind giving up your time,” she said.

“Lyric are fantastic for having a team vibe and as a committee we want to ensure it’s inclusive and everyone feels supported. We see ourselves as a family.

“Everyone who comes to see the show will see the performers on stage but there is a huge amount of work going on backstage too.

Witches of Eastwick rehearsals
The cast and crew have been rehearsing for months in Aberdeen. Image: The Lyric Musical Society.

“There’s the production team, those designing and building the set, costume making and fitting, stage crew, lighting, sound, the orchestra.

“Nobody else really sees the backstage elements.”

As the buzz for opening night builds, so does the workload for Lyric’s dedicated committee members.

The group of nine will all also be on stage or backstage at HMT next week – among them chairperson Kirsten Knight.

“Although it’s a lot of work it’s also light relief from the day job,” the local law firm partner said.

“It’s nice to see friends and rehearse – we do it because we love to perform and being part of the company.

Kirsten Knight headshot
Kirsten is chairperson of the Lyric committee and will also star in the show at HMT. Image: The Lyric Musical Society.

“This week I’ve been liaising on marketing, monitoring ticket sales and talking to the production team on a daily basis.

“There’s a lot of things for the committee. We’re wearing a lot of hats.”

Decades of entertaining Aberdeen audiences

Lyric first formed in the Granite City more than seven decades ago and since then the group has received high praise for developing local talent.

While some members have been involved since the early days, others will make their debut with the company in Witches of Eastwick.

Leading man Grant Ogston will be flying the Peterhead flag when he steps onto the HMT stage for the very first time.

Grant in rehearsals with the three leading ladies
Grant in rehearsals with the three leading ladies. Image: The Lyric Musical Society.

“Lyric has always been on my radar but I only joined the company in September for this show,” he said.

“I was very lucky to be asked to be the top billed man in the show and since then it has been rehearsals, rehearsals, rehearsals.

“It’s good to get stuck into something. And it’s called a play for a reason – we all just go up there and have fun.”

Head to the box office for Witches of Eastwick tickets

Grant started learning the role of Darryl Van Horne while still in rehearsals for the Peterhead panto, which he has written for the past five years.

“At one point I said if work is going to get in the way, don’t worry I’ll quit my job,” he added.

Grant Ogston headshot
Grant Ogston is making his Lyric debut in Witches of Eastwick. Image: The Lyric Musical Society.

There is a “power of work” involved in bringing a musical to the stage of HMT and everyone involved in Lyric does it because they are passionate about entertaining the north-east.

“We’re so blessed to have so many musicals come to HMT now but people can’t afford to go see every show,” Kirsten added.

“We rely on local audiences and we hope they’ll get behind us and support local theatre.”

Witches of Eastwick will run at HMT between Wednesday March 19 and Saturday March 22. Tickets are available here.

