Firefighters tackle Aberdeen flat fire

Residents had to be evacuated after a blaze broke out in an Aberdeen flat at the weekend.

Fire crews were called to Rosemount Place shortly after 1pm on Saturday following reports of a fire within a bedroom.

Three appliances from North Anderson Drive and Central fire stations were scrambled to the scene.

Police and paramedics were also in attendance.

The city centre road was closed as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Officers confirmed everyone who was inside was safely removed and there are no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters battle flat fire in Aberdeen

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the fire in Aberdeen at 1.13pm.

Two appliances remained at the scene for a time to dampen down hotspots.

Police, meanwhile, attended to control traffic in the area.

A police spokesperson said: “At about 1.20pm on Saturday, police were called to assist with road closures following a fire in a flat in Rosemount Place.

“People from the flat were removed but there are no reports of any injury.

“There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire.”